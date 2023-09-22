Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionSeptember 22, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Are you worried about Joe Burrow's status for Monday night? Did you lose Nick Chubb for the season? Do you need a short-term fill-in starter for Saquon Barkley? Don't worry, our Week 3 sleeper picks will fill all those gaps and then some in your fantasy football lineups.
This week, we're going to take a risk and pick on a Super Bowl contender's defense. It will all make sense in a moment.
Despite a small sample size for the season, managers shouldn't pass up an intriguing quarterback-tight end stack that can help you leapfrog your opponent with a late-week push.
As is the case every week this season, we're going to dig deep for eight players who are available in more than 50 percent of point-per-reception leagues based on FantasyPros' consensus roster percentages.
QB Baker Mayfield vs. Philadelphia Eagles (13 Percent Rostered)
Forget about Baker Mayfield's disappointing passing performances in the past and focus on his matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
Through two weeks, Mayfield has thrown for 490 yards and three touchdowns with a 69.1 percent completion rate. More importantly, he has a strong rapport with wideout Mike Evans, who has caught 12 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
Mayfield can rack up yards and add a couple of passing touchdowns against the Eagles defense on Monday night. In their first two outings, the Eagles allowed seven passing scores—three to Mac Jones and four to Kirk Cousins in a prime-time game.
Unlike Mayfield, Jones doesn't have a big-play receiver at his disposal, and we've heard about how much Cousins shrinks in standalone marquee games. Yet Jones and Cousins finished as the QB2 in fantasy scoring when they faced the Eagles.
Philadelphia's defense has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Mayfield, Evans and Chris Godwin could all have a big night on Monday.
Though Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship could return to action after missing last week's game, Mayfield should still have some success against the Eagles pass defense.
QB C.J. Stroud at Jacksonville Jaguars (9 Percent Rostered)
One can argue that C.J. Stroud has had the best passing performance of any rookie quarterback so far.
Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, Stroud played through a shoulder injury to throw for 384 yards and two touchdowns without four-fifths of his starting offensive line. He fumbled twice and lost one, but the Texans signal-caller scored 21.5 fantasy points last week.
Stroud isn't going to add any points for his rushing production like Anthony Richardson, but he can push the ball downfield with an accurate arm. The former has completed 63.7 percent of his passes.
If you want an emergency backup option for Anthony Richardson (concussion protocol), go with Stroud, who will face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that's allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
RB Jaylen Warren at Las Vegas Raiders (41 percent rostered)
Jaylen Warren hasn't taken the starting job away from Najee Harris yet, but he has a sizable role in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Warren trails Harris by only one in touches (carries and catches).
While Harris continues to handle most of the carries, Warren is tied with wideout George Pickens for most receptions (nine) on the team.
With the second-most targets among Steelers pass-catchers, Warren should be rostered in more PPR leagues while wide receiver Diontae Johnson recovers from a hamstring injury. He's a reliable asset in the short passing game as quarterback Kenny Pickett struggles to find his rhythm in the pocket.
This week, the Steelers offense could have a strong outing against the Las Vegas Raiders' pass-rush-starved defense. The Raiders have the league's lowest pressure rate (10.5 percent), which should mean more time for Pickett to find his pass-catchers.
Vegas is also giving up 4.9 yards per carry, which ranks 26th leaguewide, and has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs. Managers should make Warren a priority add for Week 3.
RB Tony Jones Jr. at Green Bay Packers (1 Percent Rostered)
The New Orleans Saints have to give someone carries in the absence of Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Jamaal Williams (hamstring). Tony Jones Jr. looks like he's in line for a busy day at Lambeau Field.
Kamara will sit out one more week because of his suspension. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints expect Williams to miss "some time" while he recovers from his injury.
Kendre Miller went through a full practice Wednesday, which means he has a chance to make his pro debut on Sunday. But Jones would still likely handle most of the touches because of his experience as a fourth-year pro.
Although Taysom Hill led the Saints with 75 rushing yards in their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones scored two touchdowns, with both scores coming from within two yards of the goal line.
As the probable red-zone ball-carrier in New Orleans this week, Jones should be on your radar in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.
WR Tutu Atwell at Cincinnati Bengals (29 Percent Rostered)
Rookie fifth-round wideout Puka Nacua has more catches (25) than any player in the first two games of their NFL career. His rise to prominence has overshadowed Tutu Atwell's production.
Through two weeks, Atwell has hauled in 13 out of 17 targets for 196 yards. He's second on the Rams in targets, catches and receiving yards while averaging 15.1 yards per catch.
Head coach Sean McVay has found ways to unlock Atwell's potential as a speedy receiver. Last week, the third-year wideout logged a carry for five yards, which may become a growing trend with Cam Akers on his way to the Minnesota Vikings via trade.
If you were too late to acquire Nacua off the waiver wire, add Atwell, who's the No. 2 pass-catching option in the Rams offense. However, his role will probably take a significant hit once All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp returns from his hamstring injury.
For now, Atwell has flex appeal in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who just gave up four catches for 62 yards to speedy Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers last week.
WR Jonathan Mingo at Seattle Seahawks (13 Percent Rostered)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He isn't expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, which means Andy Dalton will likely start in his place.
Despite the probable change at quarterback, Jonathan Mingo could have a big role in the passing game. He leads the Panthers in targets (13).
While wide receiver Adam Thielen has the veteran savvy and experience to find holes in Seattle's porous pass coverage, Mingo's target share presents tremendous upside in a matchup with a defense that's allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts.
Because of Mingo's involvement in the Panthers' passing game, he should be a popular add this week. Dalton's starting experience would give the rookie wideout a decent floor against a struggling pass defense.
TE Zach Ertz vs. Dallas Cowboys (30 Percent Rostered)
The Arizona Cardinals don't have an appealing quarterback situation with Joshua Dobbs under center. As the fill-in starter for Kyler Murray (torn ACL), he's thrown for 360 yards and one touchdown in two games.
Nonetheless, Dobbs trusts Zach Ertz. The 32-year-old tight end leads the Cardinals in targets (18) and receptions (12). Dobbs has completed nearly 29 percent of his passes to Ertz.
The Cardinals are facing the Dallas Cowboys' vaunted defense in Week 3, which means they'll likely trail for most of the game. Dobbs should have to push the ball downfield with a negative game script.
Other than wideout Marquise Brown, Ertz looks like a prime candidate to benefit from a contest that forces Arizona to play catch-up with the passing game.
Last week, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tried to keep pace with the Cowboys, who led Gang Green for all four quarters. He connected with tight end Tyler Conklin on five completions for 50 yards.
TE Cade Otton vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2 Percent Rostered)
Here's the sleeper stack for managers who want to double-dip against the Philadelphia Eagles' generous pass defense.
The Eagles have struggled to slow down passing attacks in the first two weeks of the season, which means they're susceptible to giving up a ton of fantasy points to pass-catchers. Not only have the Eagles allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, but they're giving up the most fantasy points to tight ends as well.
Last week, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson caught seven passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. Cade Otton isn't a two-time Pro Bowler like Hockenson, but Philadelphia has surrendered a touchdown to a tight end in both of its games.
In Week 2, Otton hauled in all six of his targets for 41 yards. If he sees that many targets on Monday, expect him to post decent fantasy numbers. Keep in mind that the Eagles are without linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot), who's on injured reserve.
