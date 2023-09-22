Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 8

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Forget about Baker Mayfield's disappointing passing performances in the past and focus on his matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

Through two weeks, Mayfield has thrown for 490 yards and three touchdowns with a 69.1 percent completion rate. More importantly, he has a strong rapport with wideout Mike Evans, who has caught 12 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield can rack up yards and add a couple of passing touchdowns against the Eagles defense on Monday night. In their first two outings, the Eagles allowed seven passing scores—three to Mac Jones and four to Kirk Cousins in a prime-time game.

Unlike Mayfield, Jones doesn't have a big-play receiver at his disposal, and we've heard about how much Cousins shrinks in standalone marquee games. Yet Jones and Cousins finished as the QB2 in fantasy scoring when they faced the Eagles.

Philadelphia's defense has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Mayfield, Evans and Chris Godwin could all have a big night on Monday.