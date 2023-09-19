Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Hanging Out'September 19, 2023
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and reality television star Kim Kardashian are reportedly "hanging out" and have "made a connection," according to a report from Gillian Telling of People.
Telling added that Beckham and long-time girlfriend Lauren Wood have parted ways.
Kardashian, 42, has a history of dating athletes. She was in a relationship with former NFL player Reggie Bush for about three years, dated former NFL wideout Miles Austin and was briefly married to former NBA player Kris Humphries.
Beckham, 30, signed with the Ravens this offseason after missing the 2022 campaign as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI. His Los Angeles Rams ultimately won the title that year, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.