Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Hanging Out'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and reality television star Kim Kardashian are reportedly "hanging out" and have "made a connection," according to a report from Gillian Telling of People.

Telling added that Beckham and long-time girlfriend Lauren Wood have parted ways.

Kardashian, 42, has a history of dating athletes. She was in a relationship with former NFL player Reggie Bush for about three years, dated former NFL wideout Miles Austin and was briefly married to former NBA player Kris Humphries.