Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersSeptember 21, 2023
The beginning of the fantasy football season can be excruciating.
Will struggling stars you drafted early turn things around? Is that surprisingly productive player everyone is scrambling for on waivers the real deal? Is it too soon to start making major changes to your team?
It's always a tough call. But it's never too soon to consider offers from around your league, especially if you feel like your roster needs some tweaking, or if another desperate player may be willing to cut ties on someone too soon.
That's where the fantasy football trade chart comes into play. It's a general guide for how to value your players so you don't get ripped off when making a trade. The chart is based on PPR scoring, and any player not listed below is worth a value of one.
Good luck cutting through all the early season noise as you tweak your roster. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 14
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 13
5. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Trade Value: 12
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 11
13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
15. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 10
18. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
19. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
20. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
22. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 9
24. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
27. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
28. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
29. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
31. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 8
32. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
37. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
38. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
39. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
40. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
41. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 7
42. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
43. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
44. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
45. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
46. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
47. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
48. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 6
49. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
50. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
51. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
52. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
53. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
54. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
56. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
57. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
Trade Value: 5
58. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
59. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
60. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
61. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
62. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
63. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
64. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 4
66. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
67. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
68. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
69. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
70. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 3
71. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
72. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
73. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns.
74. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
75. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
76. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
78. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
79. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
80. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
81. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
82. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 2
83. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
84. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
85. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
86. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
87. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
88. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
89. Cam Akers, RB, Minnesota Vikings
90. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
91. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
92. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
94. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
95. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
96. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns
97. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
98. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
99. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
100. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Analysis
Let's talk Jerome Ford.
There is potentially no more intriguing player in fantasy football this week than Ford, who will step in for Nick Chubb after the Browns' superstar was lost for the season with a knee injury. He responded to his first moment in the spotlight by rushing 16 times for 106 yards and adding three catches for 25 yards and a score.
The Browns have already confirmed that Ford would be the team's lead back, though they did sign Kareem Hunt this week.
But there are questions as to how he'll handle the lead role, just how much the team will rely on Hunt and whether the Browns might shift even further toward the passing game with quarterback Deshuan Watson, given Chubb's absence.
Ford, in other words, represents something of a Schrödinger's cat for fantasy owners, especially in trade scenarios. He's currently both a superstar and a bust. His trade value will never be higher, but it may also never be lower. He's fantasy great unknown, especially after a 2022 rookie season that saw him placed on injured reserve in October.
Chances are, most fantasy enthusiasts are going to wait a few weeks before even considering a trade involving Ford, especially if they just gave up the large majority of their waiver budget to land him.
But should you consider selling him now, potentially at the high point of his value, if you were able to land him? Or should you hold tight?
If you can get a really good deal for him, obviously there's safety in trading an unknown commodity for a known one. After Ford's big performance and the Browns recent history of leaning on the run game, it's easy to see how fantasy players in your league might overvalue him in a deal. And if you are already loaded at running back, you may be able to seriously bolster other positions for a player who may be a bust.
He was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for a reason, right? He was Chubb's backup for a reason, right?
But... what if Ford ends up being this year's breakout star?
We've seen it happen with young running backs before when they land a starting gig. Jamaal Charles lit up teams with the Kansas City Chiefs down the stretch in 2009 after Larry Johnson was released.
OK, maybe that's a bad example. Charles was just a third-round pick in his second year, but he was an elite talent who would go on to be a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All Pro selection.
But remember when Elijah Mitchell nearly hit 1,000 rushing yards in 2021 after Raheem Mostert was lost for the year? Or how about Mike Davis putting up 1,015 yards from scrimmage, 59 catches and eight total touchdowns in relief of Christian McCaffrey in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers?
The point is, there are examples of little-known, non-hyped players coming into situations and thriving at the running back position. Those Niners and Panthers teams had schemes that favored halfbacks and helped them produce strong numbers. So do these Browns.
And no, Hunt shouldn't change Ford's upside. In 17 games last year he only rushed for 468 yards and three scores, adding 35 catches for 210 yards and a touchdowns. Chubb remained the bell cow, running the ball 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 scores.
Plus, the Browns weren't exactly desperate to bring Hunt back, allowing him to remain unsigned into the season. They were perfectly content to go with Ford as the backup, another clear indication that he'll be the guy going forward.
Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos
Couple of key data points in the Kareem Hunt vs. Jerome Ford debate: <br><br>Ford (31 atts in '23): 4.45 YAC/att, 21.7 missed tackle%<br>Hunt (123 atts in '22): 2.91 YAC/att, 17.9 missed tackle%<br><br>Yes, SAMPLE SIZE, but don't for a minute think Hunt's waltzing in and promptly taking the RB1
So what's the overall point here?
Tempting as it might be to sell high on Ford, he has too much upside to trade at this point unless you are absolutely blown away in a deal. It's very possible he'll end up being the waiver-wire MVP of the 2023 season. It's worth exercising some patience with Schrödinger's running back.