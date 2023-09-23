1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 Offseason

32 of 32

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Having tight ends with plus athleticism is a must in today's NFL. In Eric Bieniemy's offense, it means just that much more.

Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner all get playing time, yet none of the primary Y-weapons (attached to the line of scrimmage) change the math for opposing defenses.

They're all big, burly talents with strong hands and an excellent catch radius, yet they lack in creativity after the catch and the ability to create separation inside the intermediate areas of an offense.