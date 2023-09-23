NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 Offseason

    Ryan FowlerSeptember 23, 2023

    1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 Offseason

    0 of 32

      CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 25: An NFL shield logo is painted on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      As the season churns on, roster holes become more and more apparent in the NFL.

      Although we're only two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, each team has already identified patches to fill and spots to improve.

      For some, rookies have already outperformed expectations. For others, additions via free agency or trade have disappointed. But all 32 teams inevitably wish they could have done something different during the offseason.

      While the pretenders and legitimate contenders have yet to truly separate themselves, improving at the following position groups should have been higher on each team's to-do list this spring and summer.

    Arizona Cardinals: Interior Defensive Line

    1 of 32

      LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scrambles avoiding the tackle of Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on September 10, 2023 at Fed Ex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Make no mistake about it: The Arizona Cardinals are playing competitive football. They've carried leads into the second half in their first two games.

      While neither resulted in a win, they've already exceeded expectations. Heading into the season, they looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL.

      The Cardinals still need additional help at plenty of position groups, but that's especially true in the defensive trenches.

      Although they currently rank third leaguewide with nine sacks, the defensive tackle spot could use fresh legs to clog gaps in the run and push the pocket with consistency.

    Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback

    2 of 32

      ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 17: Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) drops back to pass during the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 17th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hangs his hat on the run game. At some point, though, they'll have to throw the ball.

      The Falcons offense is littered with playmakers. There's nothing wrong with being a game manager until it's time to put the offense on your shoulder.

      Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has an intriguing dual-threat skill set. However, Smith has kept the training wheels on the 2022 third-round pick.

      Through two weeks, Atlanta ranks 28th leaguewide in passing yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have combined for only 126 receiving yards.

    1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 Offseason
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Baltimore Ravens: Running Back

    3 of 32

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball while defended by Germaine Pratt #57 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Andy Lyons/Getty Images

      After missing the entire 2021 season and half of the 2022 season with a knee injury, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins entered this year healthy. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

      With Dobbins now sidelined for the season, Baltimore has once again turned to the veteran duo of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

      Quarterback Lamar Jackson headlines the Ravens' run game with designed quarterback sweeps and quarterback powers. Baltimore is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on Jackson's scrambles, but the team has a minuscule 3.6 yards per carry off the left end and 3.0 yards per carry off the opposite side when handing off to ball-carriers, per PFF.

      Adding talent in the backfield could remain atop the to-do list for general manager Eric DeCosta next spring.

    Buffalo Bills: Wide Receiver

    4 of 32

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to his game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

      The Buffalo Bills still don't have a reliable pass-catching option outside of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

      They drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid with a first-round pick this past April, but he has only nine catches for 69 yards over his first two games.

      Khalil Shakir was expected to take a step forward this fall, but with only one target in two games, that ship may have already sailed.

    Carolina Panthers: Wide Receiver

    5 of 32

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Adam Thielen #19 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball after a catch against Pete Werner #20 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
      Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

      The 0-2 Carolina Panthers are going through the typical struggles on offense that accompany a rebuild.

      No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young hasn't played especially well, but his pass-catchers haven't done him many favors. Rookie Jonathan Mingo leads the team through two weeks with 13 targets, but he's caught only five of those.

      Carolina is already two games back of the division lead with each of its NFC South foes at 2-0. The Panthers need more pop on the perimeter to identify their offensive ceiling with Young under center.

    Chicago Bears: Edge-Rusher

    6 of 32

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Chicago Bears is congratulated by Kyler Gordon #6 and DeMarcus Walker #95 of the Chicago Bears after making a tackle against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
      Quinn Harris/Getty Images

      Last season, the Chicago Bears finished with a league-worst 20 sacks. Through two weeks this year, they've taken down opposing quarterbacks only once.

      Yannick Ngakoue has been a nice addition with seven pressures thus far, per PFF. But the Bears need more juice at a position that has become a premium in today's NFL.

      The Bears have allowed 65 points through two weeks, trailing only the New York Giants (68). Not being able to consistently push the pocket will allow teams to continue to light up the scoreboard.

    Cincinnati Bengals: Right Tackle

    7 of 32

      CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 11: Jonah Williams #73 of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can only continue to Houdini his way around pressure for so long.

      After Burrow aggravated his calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the focus once again has turned to his protection up front.

      The Bengals have played a game of de facto musical chairs over the last few seasons at tackle. Finding a lasting solution will allow Burrow and the high-octane offense to click once again.

      A position switch is never easy along an NFL front. But after allowing 13 sacks at left tackle last year, Jonah Williams is on pace to allow 17 at right tackle this season, per PFF.

    Cleveland Browns: Interior Defensive Line

    8 of 32

      CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      If third-round pick Siaki Ika was healthy, interior defensive line wouldn't be as much of a glaring need for the Cleveland Browns.

      However, Ika has yet to appear in the regular season, and defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris are all set to become free agents next spring.

      Edge-rushers Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are the headliners on the edge, but Cleveland needs to generate more push from the interior to avoid having them face constant double-teamed.

    Dallas Cowboys: Offensive Line Depth

    9 of 32

      ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the game at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Through two weeks, you'd be hard pressed to find a more impressive team in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys. They're heading into Week 3 with a 2-0 record and the league's largest point differential (plus-60).

      While a veteran front five headlined by guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith have turned the clock back (two pressures allowed in 127 combined pass-protection snaps, per PFF), Dallas remains only one injury away from deploying undrafted free agent T.J. Bass or 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards to potentially protect Dak Prescott's blind side.

      While things are going well for the Cowboys currently, more offensive line depth never hurts if reinforcements are called upon in a larger capacity.

    Denver Broncos: Right Tackle

    10 of 32

      DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 10: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) gets set for action at Empower Field on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton lost 17 to 16 to divisional opponents the Las Vegas Raiders to start the 2023 NFL regular season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
      RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      Expectations are soaring in the Mile High City with head coach Sean Payton now in the fold.

      While Denver has scored the second-most points in the AFC West and sixth-most in the AFC through two games, keeping quarterback Russell Wilson upright remains of the utmost importance as the veteran signal-caller tries to turn the 0-2 Broncos' season around.

      Six-year veteran Mike McGlinchey, who spent his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has struggled early on at right tackle. He's currently on pace to allow 102 pressures over a 17-game slate, per PFF.

      General manager George Paton failed to add trustworthy depth at that position, which could soon come back to bite him. With little to no competition behind McGlinchey, Denver may be wishing it approached the offensive line differently this offseason.

    Detroit Lions: Cornerback

    11 of 32

      DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reaches out for the pylon as Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) tries in vain to push him out of bounds during the Detroit Lions versus the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday September 17, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The early returns on second-round defensive back Brian Branch have been positive. He's allowed only an 89.1 passer rating in coverage, according to PFF.

      However, the rest of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks room has space to improve.

      Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's likely season-ending pectoral injury won't make life any easier in the secondary. Through two weeks, the Lions sit near the bottom of the league in passing yards (537), touchdowns (four) and first downs allowed (28) through the air.

      On 27 targets faced, perimeter tandem Jerry Jacobs and Cameron Sutton have allowed 19 receptions for 179 yards without an interception or pass breakup, according to PFF.

    Green Bay Packers: Offensive Line

    12 of 32

      GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 26: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks to the bench during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The injury bug has already ravaged the Green Bay Packers' front five.

      All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari missed Week 2 because of his surgically repaired left knee. Guard Elgton Jenkins is also expected to miss "multiple weeks because of the left knee injury he sustained" against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The team has already had seven offensive linemen play 37-plus snaps, per PFF.

      The Packers opted not to use any of their 13 draft picks this past spring on an offensive lineman. They may be regretting that decision after getting average returns (outside of Zach Tom) from many of the young linemen on the roster.

    Houston Texans: Defensive Tackle

    13 of 32

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Denzel Perryman #6 and Jonathan Greenard #52 of the Houston Texans during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      Through two weeks, the Houston Texans have allowed a league-high six rushing touchdowns. They need reinforcements within the lungs of their defensive line.

      Rookie edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. has looked fantastic thus far. But the veteran group to his inside hip tasked with clogging gaps and forcing double-teams has been subpar early on.

      Houston has used only one top-100 pick on a defensive tackle (Ross Blacklock in 2020) since 2015. That should be an area of clear focus next offseason.

    Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

    14 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: JuJu Brents #29 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      The Indianapolis Colts currently sit near the bottom of the league with 574 passing yards allowed (29th overall) and four touchdowns given up through the air (25th).

      Second-round cornerback Julius Brents might help fix that once he starts earning snaps. Now healthy after offseason wrist surgery, his length and ability as a pure cover corner should serve Indianapolis' secondary well.

      The Kansas State product is only the second cornerback whom the Colts have taken with a top-100 pick (along with Rock Ya-Sin) since 2018. More talent could be warranted around the 6'4" aerial stalwart once he gets on the field.

    Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive Line

    15 of 32

      JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) blocks during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      A 1-1 record through two weeks is nothing for the Jacksonville Jaguars to be upset about. But as is the case for all young quarterbacks, the best way to identify a player's ceiling is by keeping him upright.

      The Jaguars' play up front has made quarterback Trevor Lawrence's job tougher. He's had bodies around his feet on nearly every dropback.

      Jacksonville spent its first-round pick on Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison, but the rookie isn't the only one who's struggling. As a whole, Jacksonville allowed 20 pressures, 13 hurries and six sacks against the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs, per PFF.

    Kansas City Chiefs: Wide Reciever

    16 of 32

      KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 7: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs downfield as Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions defends during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      It's never a good thing to have your leader in targets (Kadarius Toney) also lead the AFC in drops (three).

      The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receivers Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore in back-to-back drafts, but their offense still lacks a big-time playmaker aside from tight end Travis Kelce. They traded for Toney in the hopes that he could become that player, although that has yet to materialize because of injuries and inconsistency.

      The Chiefs' offense will continue to chug along with Patrick Mahomes under center, but they need to find another weapon to complement the soon-to-be 34-year-old Kelce.

    Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback

    17 of 32

      ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Marcus Peters #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The Las Vegas Raiders have thrown fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett into the deep end as an immediate starter. But grace periods for rookies don't exist in the NFL like they once did.

      Through two weeks, Las Vegas' starting perimeter tandem of Bennett and Marcus Peters have allowed a combined 19 catches on 22 targets against (191 yards), according to PFF. The Raiders are one of only five teams without an interception through two games.

      Things won't get easier with matchups against Pittsburgh's George Pickens and Los Angeles Chargerss wideouts Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston on the horizon.

    Los Angeles Chargers: Linebacker

    18 of 32

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Daiyan Henley #0 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after sacking Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half of a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
      John McCoy/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Chargers could soon have more linebacker help on the way in the form of third-round rookie Daiyan Henley. But being outclassed by Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is a massive warning sign for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

      Getting athletes in space is the name of the game in today's NFL. All of the league's top defensive units have a dynamic group of linebackers who stir the drink.

      Henley continues to wait in the wings, but the Chargers need more talent as a whole within the lungs of their defense.

    Los Angeles Rams: Edge-Rusher

    19 of 32

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      Rookie Byron Young, not Aaron Donald, currently leads the Los Angeles Rams in pressures. Young also has at least a half-sack in each of his first two NFL games.

      However, the Rams have mustered only three sacks as a team.

      Teams can never have enough guys who understand how to get after the passer. While Donald seemingly can rack up enough pressures and hurries for an entire group, adding more pop around the future Hall of Famer would only lift the Rams' ceiling on defense.

    Miami Dolphins: Right Tackle

    20 of 32

      FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 17: Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on September 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Tua Tagovailoa's health remains everything for Miami's offense, which is littered with star pass-catching talent in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keeping Tagovailoa off the turf will allow the Dolphins to continue to dissect opposing secondaries.

      However, they still have questions at right tackle. Austin Jackson is seemingly on his last leg to prove to head coach Mike McDaniel that he deserves the starting nod.

      Jackson is the only Miami lineman to allow a sack in two weeks, per PFF. Allowing six pressures won't help him earn a longer leash from his head coach.

    Minnesota Vikings: Interior Defensive Line

    21 of 32

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 10: Austin Schlottmann #65 and Harrison Phillips #97 of the Minnesota Vikings lead the way on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-17.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
      Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

      New defensive coordinator Brian Flores has provided a schematic facelift to the Minnesota Vikings defense.

      However, the team has allowed 54 points in two games (fifth-most in the NFC) and has no real answer to stop the run week in and week out. The Philadelphia Eagles racked up a staggering 259 yards on the ground against the Vikings in Week 2.

      Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has been a bright spot within the lungs of Flores' unit as PFF's highest-graded rookie linebacker. However, the Vikings need additional athleticism and production up front to make life easier for their second-level defenders.

    New England Patriots: Offensive Tackle

    22 of 32

      FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Trent Brown #77 of the New England Patriots lines up before a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      You can't predict injuries, but the need at tackle along the New England Patriots' front five sits atop the to-do list for Bill Belichick's squad.

      Eight linemen have already accrued 45 or more snaps, per PFF, with a rotation of Trent Brown and Vederian Lowe splitting time at left tackle. The two have allowed a combined five pressures and two sacks.

      On the opposite side, Calvin Anderson has held down the fort in both games thus far. However, he leads the team in pressures allowed (nine) and quarterback hurries (six), per PFF.

    New Orleans Saints: Offensive Tackle

    23 of 32

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 10: Trevor Penning #70 of the New Orleans Saints defends in coverage at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Derek Carr experiment has gone well for the New Orleans Saints so far. They're 2-0 heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but left tackle is a potential area of concern.

      Trevor Penning, whom the Saints selected 19th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, has already allowed 10 pressures and three sacks, per PFF.

      The Saints spent a fourth-round pick on versatile lineman Nick Saldeveri back in April. But considering that Penning missed the first three months of the 2022 season due to a torn ligament in his foot, they should have considered additional reinforcements for more competition at left tackle.

    New York Giants: Wide Receiver

    24 of 32

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jalin Hyatt #13 of the New York Giants celebrates with Daniel Jones #8 after a win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      From a 40-0 blowout loss on Sunday Night Football to their largest comeback victory since 1949 to a Thursday Night Football beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants have been through a whirlwind first three weeks.

      They still have an abundance of questions on both sides of the ball. But their lack of an elite wide receiver is standing out amidst the offense's struggles.

      Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt has begun to get his feet wet within the offense. Otherwise, the passing game continues to lack pop aside from tight end Darren Waller and now-injured running back Saquon Barkley (ankle).

    New York Jets: Offensive Tackle

    25 of 32

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Right Tackle Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets blocks during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
      Al Pereira/Getty Images

      Quarterback remains the biggest question for the New York Jets moving forward, but the tackle spot deserved more attention this offseason.

      It remains of the utmost importance to consistently trot out athletic and powerful blind-side and arm-side protectors for whomever is under center.

      Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton have allowed a combined 14 pressures and two sacks in two weeks, according to PFF. They might improve upon those marks, but competition never hurts considering the expectations that the Jets entered the season with.

    Philadelphia Eagles: Nickel Corner

    26 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a reception over Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) in the first half during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Darius Slay and James Bradberry make up a heck of an outside cornerback tandem, but the Philadelphia Eagles may need an upgrade at the nickel.

      With veteran Avonte Maddox now on injured reserve (pectoral), 2022 undrafted free agent Mario Goodrich III may be in line to take over the slot.

      The nickel spot isn't easy with open air to either shoulder, but adding an athlete with quick feet, the ability to work the edge in the run game and knack for succeeding in man coverage was a need that the Philadelphia Eagles didn't adequately address in the spring.

    Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide Receiver

    27 of 32

      PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Second-year wideout George Pickens is showing promise for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could have stood to improve their receiving depth this offseason.

      Pickens and Diontae Johnson make up a nice 1-2 punch when both are healthy. But as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett moves deeper into his progressions, it's less evident who else he can throw to.

      Calvin Austin III is an exciting athlete, and Allen Robinson II is a wily vet who can provide a spot start here and there. But teams can never have enough guys who understand how to win the separation battle on the outside.

      Third-down back Jaylen Warren currently ranks second on the team with 12 targets through two weeks.

    San Francisco 49ers: Interior Offensive Line

    28 of 32

      INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Colton McKivitz #68, Spencer Burford #74, Jake Brendel #64, Aaron Banks #65 and Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 30-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
      Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

      It's nice to have a future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams to mask any inefficiencies, but the interior of the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line could have used a few new faces to compete this summer.

      In all, the Niners' front three (LG/C/RG) have given up 21 pressures and 17 quarterback hurries through three games, per PFF.

      The 49ers don't ask quarterback Brock Purdy to hold the ball for long. He has an average time to throw of 2.57 seconds per PFF. But if plays extend and perimeter weapons can't separate, trouble usually ensues up the middle.

    Seattle Seahawks: Linebacker

    29 of 32

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks in play against Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      I don't blame general manager John Schneider for bringing back Bobby Wagner this summer. But Seattle needs more youth in its linebacker rotation.

      The future first-ballot Hall of Famer isn't 27 anymore, and both Devin Bush and Jordyn Brooks are set to become free agents after this season.

      Adding a linebacker or two in the draft would have been good business to help prepare for after Wagner is gone.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback

    30 of 32

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball while Carlton Davis III #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      Tampa Bay is 2-0, but it is deficient at the boundary corner spot.

      Both Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean have struggled to kick off the season, allowing a combined 16 catches (23 targets) for 268 yards in two games.

      At nickel, rookie Christian Izien has been stellar, picking off two passes in his first two NFL starts. But failing to add any perimeter corners in a position-rich draft was a head-scratcher.

    Tennessee Titans: Left Tackle

    31 of 32

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: Andre Dillard #71 of the Tennessee Titans during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      A change of scenery can often welcome positive results.

      For Andre Dillard, a fresh start in Tennessee looked like the spot to get the train back on the tracks after he was selected in the first round by Philadelphia in 2019.

      It's been a rough start to 2023, as he's allowed nine pressures and three sacks in just 74 pass-pro opportunities.

      The team used a sixth-round selection on Jaelyn Duncan, who likely needs more practice reps before playing. General manager Ran Carthon could have added a veteran plug starter instead of relying on Dillard.

    Washington Commanders: Tight End

    32 of 32

      DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders catches a touchdown in front of Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
      Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

      Having tight ends with plus athleticism is a must in today's NFL. In Eric Bieniemy's offense, it means just that much more.

      Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner all get playing time, yet none of the primary Y-weapons (attached to the line of scrimmage) change the math for opposing defenses.

      They're all big, burly talents with strong hands and an excellent catch radius, yet they lack in creativity after the catch and the ability to create separation inside the intermediate areas of an offense.

      Washington opted not to pluck from an overwhelmingly deep talent pool of explosive flex talents in this year's draft, but don't be shocked if the Burgundy and Gold are heavy players in the tight end market next spring.

    X