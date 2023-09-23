1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 Offseason

1 Position Each NFL Team Should Have Prioritized More in 2023 OffseasonSeptember 23, 2023
As the season churns on, roster holes become more and more apparent in the NFL.
Although we're only two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, each team has already identified patches to fill and spots to improve.
For some, rookies have already outperformed expectations. For others, additions via free agency or trade have disappointed. But all 32 teams inevitably wish they could have done something different during the offseason.
While the pretenders and legitimate contenders have yet to truly separate themselves, improving at the following position groups should have been higher on each team's to-do list this spring and summer.
Arizona Cardinals: Interior Defensive Line
Make no mistake about it: The Arizona Cardinals are playing competitive football. They've carried leads into the second half in their first two games.
While neither resulted in a win, they've already exceeded expectations. Heading into the season, they looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL.
The Cardinals still need additional help at plenty of position groups, but that's especially true in the defensive trenches.
Although they currently rank third leaguewide with nine sacks, the defensive tackle spot could use fresh legs to clog gaps in the run and push the pocket with consistency.
Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hangs his hat on the run game. At some point, though, they'll have to throw the ball.
The Falcons offense is littered with playmakers. There's nothing wrong with being a game manager until it's time to put the offense on your shoulder.
Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has an intriguing dual-threat skill set. However, Smith has kept the training wheels on the 2022 third-round pick.
Through two weeks, Atlanta ranks 28th leaguewide in passing yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have combined for only 126 receiving yards.
Baltimore Ravens: Running Back
After missing the entire 2021 season and half of the 2022 season with a knee injury, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins entered this year healthy. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Houston Texans.
With Dobbins now sidelined for the season, Baltimore has once again turned to the veteran duo of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson headlines the Ravens' run game with designed quarterback sweeps and quarterback powers. Baltimore is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on Jackson's scrambles, but the team has a minuscule 3.6 yards per carry off the left end and 3.0 yards per carry off the opposite side when handing off to ball-carriers, per PFF.
Adding talent in the backfield could remain atop the to-do list for general manager Eric DeCosta next spring.
Buffalo Bills: Wide Receiver
The Buffalo Bills still don't have a reliable pass-catching option outside of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
They drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid with a first-round pick this past April, but he has only nine catches for 69 yards over his first two games.
Khalil Shakir was expected to take a step forward this fall, but with only one target in two games, that ship may have already sailed.
Carolina Panthers: Wide Receiver
The 0-2 Carolina Panthers are going through the typical struggles on offense that accompany a rebuild.
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young hasn't played especially well, but his pass-catchers haven't done him many favors. Rookie Jonathan Mingo leads the team through two weeks with 13 targets, but he's caught only five of those.
Carolina is already two games back of the division lead with each of its NFC South foes at 2-0. The Panthers need more pop on the perimeter to identify their offensive ceiling with Young under center.
Chicago Bears: Edge-Rusher
Last season, the Chicago Bears finished with a league-worst 20 sacks. Through two weeks this year, they've taken down opposing quarterbacks only once.
Yannick Ngakoue has been a nice addition with seven pressures thus far, per PFF. But the Bears need more juice at a position that has become a premium in today's NFL.
The Bears have allowed 65 points through two weeks, trailing only the New York Giants (68). Not being able to consistently push the pocket will allow teams to continue to light up the scoreboard.
Cincinnati Bengals: Right Tackle
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can only continue to Houdini his way around pressure for so long.
After Burrow aggravated his calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the focus once again has turned to his protection up front.
The Bengals have played a game of de facto musical chairs over the last few seasons at tackle. Finding a lasting solution will allow Burrow and the high-octane offense to click once again.
Cleveland Browns: Interior Defensive Line
If third-round pick Siaki Ika was healthy, interior defensive line wouldn't be as much of a glaring need for the Cleveland Browns.
However, Ika has yet to appear in the regular season, and defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris are all set to become free agents next spring.
Edge-rushers Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are the headliners on the edge, but Cleveland needs to generate more push from the interior to avoid having them face constant double-teamed.
Dallas Cowboys: Offensive Line Depth
Through two weeks, you'd be hard pressed to find a more impressive team in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys. They're heading into Week 3 with a 2-0 record and the league's largest point differential (plus-60).
While a veteran front five headlined by guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith have turned the clock back (two pressures allowed in 127 combined pass-protection snaps, per PFF), Dallas remains only one injury away from deploying undrafted free agent T.J. Bass or 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards to potentially protect Dak Prescott's blind side.
While things are going well for the Cowboys currently, more offensive line depth never hurts if reinforcements are called upon in a larger capacity.
Denver Broncos: Right Tackle
Expectations are soaring in the Mile High City with head coach Sean Payton now in the fold.
While Denver has scored the second-most points in the AFC West and sixth-most in the AFC through two games, keeping quarterback Russell Wilson upright remains of the utmost importance as the veteran signal-caller tries to turn the 0-2 Broncos' season around.
Six-year veteran Mike McGlinchey, who spent his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has struggled early on at right tackle. He's currently on pace to allow 102 pressures over a 17-game slate, per PFF.
General manager George Paton failed to add trustworthy depth at that position, which could soon come back to bite him. With little to no competition behind McGlinchey, Denver may be wishing it approached the offensive line differently this offseason.
Detroit Lions: Cornerback
The early returns on second-round defensive back Brian Branch have been positive. He's allowed only an 89.1 passer rating in coverage, according to PFF.
However, the rest of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks room has space to improve.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's likely season-ending pectoral injury won't make life any easier in the secondary. Through two weeks, the Lions sit near the bottom of the league in passing yards (537), touchdowns (four) and first downs allowed (28) through the air.
On 27 targets faced, perimeter tandem Jerry Jacobs and Cameron Sutton have allowed 19 receptions for 179 yards without an interception or pass breakup, according to PFF.
Green Bay Packers: Offensive Line
The injury bug has already ravaged the Green Bay Packers' front five.
All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari missed Week 2 because of his surgically repaired left knee. Guard Elgton Jenkins is also expected to miss "multiple weeks because of the left knee injury he sustained" against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The team has already had seven offensive linemen play 37-plus snaps, per PFF.
The Packers opted not to use any of their 13 draft picks this past spring on an offensive lineman. They may be regretting that decision after getting average returns (outside of Zach Tom) from many of the young linemen on the roster.
Houston Texans: Defensive Tackle
Through two weeks, the Houston Texans have allowed a league-high six rushing touchdowns. They need reinforcements within the lungs of their defensive line.
Rookie edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. has looked fantastic thus far. But the veteran group to his inside hip tasked with clogging gaps and forcing double-teams has been subpar early on.
Houston has used only one top-100 pick on a defensive tackle (Ross Blacklock in 2020) since 2015. That should be an area of clear focus next offseason.
Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts currently sit near the bottom of the league with 574 passing yards allowed (29th overall) and four touchdowns given up through the air (25th).
Second-round cornerback Julius Brents might help fix that once he starts earning snaps. Now healthy after offseason wrist surgery, his length and ability as a pure cover corner should serve Indianapolis' secondary well.
The Kansas State product is only the second cornerback whom the Colts have taken with a top-100 pick (along with Rock Ya-Sin) since 2018. More talent could be warranted around the 6'4" aerial stalwart once he gets on the field.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive Line
A 1-1 record through two weeks is nothing for the Jacksonville Jaguars to be upset about. But as is the case for all young quarterbacks, the best way to identify a player's ceiling is by keeping him upright.
The Jaguars' play up front has made quarterback Trevor Lawrence's job tougher. He's had bodies around his feet on nearly every dropback.
Jacksonville spent its first-round pick on Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison, but the rookie isn't the only one who's struggling. As a whole, Jacksonville allowed 20 pressures, 13 hurries and six sacks against the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs, per PFF.
Kansas City Chiefs: Wide Reciever
It's never a good thing to have your leader in targets (Kadarius Toney) also lead the AFC in drops (three).
The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receivers Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore in back-to-back drafts, but their offense still lacks a big-time playmaker aside from tight end Travis Kelce. They traded for Toney in the hopes that he could become that player, although that has yet to materialize because of injuries and inconsistency.
The Chiefs' offense will continue to chug along with Patrick Mahomes under center, but they need to find another weapon to complement the soon-to-be 34-year-old Kelce.
Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback
The Las Vegas Raiders have thrown fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett into the deep end as an immediate starter. But grace periods for rookies don't exist in the NFL like they once did.
Through two weeks, Las Vegas' starting perimeter tandem of Bennett and Marcus Peters have allowed a combined 19 catches on 22 targets against (191 yards), according to PFF. The Raiders are one of only five teams without an interception through two games.
Things won't get easier with matchups against Pittsburgh's George Pickens and Los Angeles Chargerss wideouts Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston on the horizon.
Los Angeles Chargers: Linebacker
The Los Angeles Chargers could soon have more linebacker help on the way in the form of third-round rookie Daiyan Henley. But being outclassed by Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is a massive warning sign for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Getting athletes in space is the name of the game in today's NFL. All of the league's top defensive units have a dynamic group of linebackers who stir the drink.
Henley continues to wait in the wings, but the Chargers need more talent as a whole within the lungs of their defense.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge-Rusher
Rookie Byron Young, not Aaron Donald, currently leads the Los Angeles Rams in pressures. Young also has at least a half-sack in each of his first two NFL games.
However, the Rams have mustered only three sacks as a team.
Teams can never have enough guys who understand how to get after the passer. While Donald seemingly can rack up enough pressures and hurries for an entire group, adding more pop around the future Hall of Famer would only lift the Rams' ceiling on defense.
Miami Dolphins: Right Tackle
Tua Tagovailoa's health remains everything for Miami's offense, which is littered with star pass-catching talent in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keeping Tagovailoa off the turf will allow the Dolphins to continue to dissect opposing secondaries.
However, they still have questions at right tackle. Austin Jackson is seemingly on his last leg to prove to head coach Mike McDaniel that he deserves the starting nod.
Jackson is the only Miami lineman to allow a sack in two weeks, per PFF. Allowing six pressures won't help him earn a longer leash from his head coach.
Minnesota Vikings: Interior Defensive Line
New defensive coordinator Brian Flores has provided a schematic facelift to the Minnesota Vikings defense.
However, the team has allowed 54 points in two games (fifth-most in the NFC) and has no real answer to stop the run week in and week out. The Philadelphia Eagles racked up a staggering 259 yards on the ground against the Vikings in Week 2.
Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has been a bright spot within the lungs of Flores' unit as PFF's highest-graded rookie linebacker. However, the Vikings need additional athleticism and production up front to make life easier for their second-level defenders.
New England Patriots: Offensive Tackle
You can't predict injuries, but the need at tackle along the New England Patriots' front five sits atop the to-do list for Bill Belichick's squad.
Eight linemen have already accrued 45 or more snaps, per PFF, with a rotation of Trent Brown and Vederian Lowe splitting time at left tackle. The two have allowed a combined five pressures and two sacks.
On the opposite side, Calvin Anderson has held down the fort in both games thus far. However, he leads the team in pressures allowed (nine) and quarterback hurries (six), per PFF.
New Orleans Saints: Offensive Tackle
The Derek Carr experiment has gone well for the New Orleans Saints so far. They're 2-0 heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but left tackle is a potential area of concern.
Trevor Penning, whom the Saints selected 19th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, has already allowed 10 pressures and three sacks, per PFF.
The Saints spent a fourth-round pick on versatile lineman Nick Saldeveri back in April. But considering that Penning missed the first three months of the 2022 season due to a torn ligament in his foot, they should have considered additional reinforcements for more competition at left tackle.
New York Giants: Wide Receiver
From a 40-0 blowout loss on Sunday Night Football to their largest comeback victory since 1949 to a Thursday Night Football beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants have been through a whirlwind first three weeks.
They still have an abundance of questions on both sides of the ball. But their lack of an elite wide receiver is standing out amidst the offense's struggles.
Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt has begun to get his feet wet within the offense. Otherwise, the passing game continues to lack pop aside from tight end Darren Waller and now-injured running back Saquon Barkley (ankle).
New York Jets: Offensive Tackle
Quarterback remains the biggest question for the New York Jets moving forward, but the tackle spot deserved more attention this offseason.
It remains of the utmost importance to consistently trot out athletic and powerful blind-side and arm-side protectors for whomever is under center.
Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton have allowed a combined 14 pressures and two sacks in two weeks, according to PFF. They might improve upon those marks, but competition never hurts considering the expectations that the Jets entered the season with.
Philadelphia Eagles: Nickel Corner
Darius Slay and James Bradberry make up a heck of an outside cornerback tandem, but the Philadelphia Eagles may need an upgrade at the nickel.
With veteran Avonte Maddox now on injured reserve (pectoral), 2022 undrafted free agent Mario Goodrich III may be in line to take over the slot.
The nickel spot isn't easy with open air to either shoulder, but adding an athlete with quick feet, the ability to work the edge in the run game and knack for succeeding in man coverage was a need that the Philadelphia Eagles didn't adequately address in the spring.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide Receiver
Second-year wideout George Pickens is showing promise for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could have stood to improve their receiving depth this offseason.
Pickens and Diontae Johnson make up a nice 1-2 punch when both are healthy. But as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett moves deeper into his progressions, it's less evident who else he can throw to.
Calvin Austin III is an exciting athlete, and Allen Robinson II is a wily vet who can provide a spot start here and there. But teams can never have enough guys who understand how to win the separation battle on the outside.
Third-down back Jaylen Warren currently ranks second on the team with 12 targets through two weeks.
San Francisco 49ers: Interior Offensive Line
It's nice to have a future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams to mask any inefficiencies, but the interior of the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line could have used a few new faces to compete this summer.
In all, the Niners' front three (LG/C/RG) have given up 21 pressures and 17 quarterback hurries through three games, per PFF.
The 49ers don't ask quarterback Brock Purdy to hold the ball for long. He has an average time to throw of 2.57 seconds per PFF. But if plays extend and perimeter weapons can't separate, trouble usually ensues up the middle.
Seattle Seahawks: Linebacker
I don't blame general manager John Schneider for bringing back Bobby Wagner this summer. But Seattle needs more youth in its linebacker rotation.
The future first-ballot Hall of Famer isn't 27 anymore, and both Devin Bush and Jordyn Brooks are set to become free agents after this season.
Adding a linebacker or two in the draft would have been good business to help prepare for after Wagner is gone.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback
Tampa Bay is 2-0, but it is deficient at the boundary corner spot.
Both Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean have struggled to kick off the season, allowing a combined 16 catches (23 targets) for 268 yards in two games.
At nickel, rookie Christian Izien has been stellar, picking off two passes in his first two NFL starts. But failing to add any perimeter corners in a position-rich draft was a head-scratcher.
Tennessee Titans: Left Tackle
A change of scenery can often welcome positive results.
For Andre Dillard, a fresh start in Tennessee looked like the spot to get the train back on the tracks after he was selected in the first round by Philadelphia in 2019.
It's been a rough start to 2023, as he's allowed nine pressures and three sacks in just 74 pass-pro opportunities.
The team used a sixth-round selection on Jaelyn Duncan, who likely needs more practice reps before playing. General manager Ran Carthon could have added a veteran plug starter instead of relying on Dillard.
Washington Commanders: Tight End
Having tight ends with plus athleticism is a must in today's NFL. In Eric Bieniemy's offense, it means just that much more.
Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner all get playing time, yet none of the primary Y-weapons (attached to the line of scrimmage) change the math for opposing defenses.
They're all big, burly talents with strong hands and an excellent catch radius, yet they lack in creativity after the catch and the ability to create separation inside the intermediate areas of an offense.
Washington opted not to pluck from an overwhelmingly deep talent pool of explosive flex talents in this year's draft, but don't be shocked if the Burgundy and Gold are heavy players in the tight end market next spring.