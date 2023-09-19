Myles Garrett: Nick Chubb's Injury 'F--king Hurts' After Browns' Loss vs. Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett likely encapsulated the feelings of his teammates and all Browns fans Monday night after Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating injury.

According to ESPN's Brianna Williams, Garrett said: "It f--king hurts. That's our brother, that's my brother and it's a blow for the whole team."

Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury on a low hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the second quarter of Cleveland's 26-22. Chubb had to be carted off the field and did not return.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called the injury "significant" and said he expects Chubb to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Chubb has arguably been the NFL's best running back during his six-year career, as he entered the 2023 campaign having earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

The 27-year-old star topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark every year from 2019 through 2022, and prior to this season, he had never rushed for fewer than eight touchdowns in a season.

Last year marked the best year of Chubb's career to date, as he rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 27 passes for 239 yards and one score.

Chubb has never averaged fewer than 5.0 yards per carry in a season and owns a career yards-per-carry average of 5.3. Prior to getting injured Monday, Chubb had rushed for 170 yards this season and was averaging 6.1 yards per tote.

After Chubb exited the game, Jerome Ford stepped up and performed exceptionally behind Cleveland's talented offensive line.

Ford rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries, including a 69-yard run that saw him get tackled inside the 1-yard line.

While the Browns may still be able to have success with their ground game even without Chubb, there is no question that they will be nowhere near as dynamic and consistent while he is on the shelf.

Also, quarterback Deshaun Watson and the passing game have struggled for the 1-1 Browns thus far, as he is completing just 55.1 percent of his passes for 389 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions through two games.

Chubb helped take pressure off of Watson, but his absence means much more of the offensive burden is likely to be placed on Watson's shoulders moving forward.