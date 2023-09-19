Cowboys' Jerry Jones Wasn't Disappointed Aaron Rodgers Couldn't Play in Jets Game

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested Tuesday that he wasn't exactly heartbroken over the fact that his team didn't have to go up against future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers when they defeated the New York Jets on Sunday.

During an appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (beginning at the 4:30 mark), Jones was asked if any part of him was disappointed that Rodgers could not play against the Cowboys due to injury, but Jones noted that it wasn't something he was thinking about:

"No, when it gets to game week, game day, I'm just focused on what do we have to do to win the game. Every game is so big in football, you don't have that 80 games. You really are limited on your chance to do it. You're playing 5 percent of your games every time you play a game. They mean so much, so the way I'm answering the question is—whatever we needed to get past them and win with the Jets—because we have such respect for their team as a whole. Still do."

Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the Jets' fourth offensive play from scrimmage in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, pressing Zach Wilson back into action as the starter.

With Wilson under center, the Jets fell 30-10 in a road clash with the Cowboys, dropping their record to 1-1, while Dallas improved to 2-0.

Wilson helped lead the Jets to a come-from-behind 22-16 overtime win against the Bills in Week 1, but he relied heavily on New York's talented defense, the rushing of running back Breece Hall and special teams play, as the Jets won the game on a punt return touchdown.

Dallas, which clobbered the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and put a hurting on quarterback Daniel Jones, made life miserable for Wilson and the New York offense in Week 2.

Wilson went just 12-of-27 for 170 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed for 36 yards and was sacked three times.

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU, but after parts of just two NFL seasons as a starter, he was cast aside in favor of Rodgers.

It was difficult to blame the Jets for going after Rodgers, as Wilson went just 8-14 as a starter and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his first two seasons.

New York knew it had one of the NFL's best defenses and two supremely talented, young offensive weapons in Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, so it went all in by acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

The hope was that Rodgers would help the Jets get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, however, the four-time NFL MVP barely got a chance to show what he could do.

With Rodgers out, the Jets had no other decent option outside of Wilson, but based on his performance against Dallas, there has to be real concern about whether New York can vie for a playoff spot.

As for the Cowboys, they have been dominant on both sides of the ball through two games, and while they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders for first place in the NFC East at 2-0, they have arguably looked better than any other NFC team thus far.