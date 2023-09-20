3 Raiders Trade Targets After Week 2

1 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Raiders have attempted to bolster their pass rush in each of the last two offseasons.

Signing Chandler Jones was supposed to give them another top pass-rusher to pair with Maxx Crosby, and they drafted Tyree Wilson in the first round this year with the same end in mind.

Jones was a disappointment last season, and the relationship between the player and the club has clearly deteriorated. He has been inactive for both games this season, so it's probably time to start considering what the team can do to fill his role.

Making a move to acquire a veteran like Danielle Hunter would not only provide Crosby with a dynamic partner on the defensive line, but it would also give the Raiders defense a chance to be better this season.

Hunter, 28, is in the final year of his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings. If they trade him this season, it would save $11.5 million against the cap. With a contract extension for Justin Jefferson looming, they need to save all the money they can.

Part of the allure of drafting Wilson was his positional versatility. He has the size to kick inside as an interior pass-rusher, which leaves the Raiders with the option of playing two true edge players with him and creating some exotic pass-rush looks.