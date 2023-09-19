Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsSeptember 19, 2023
The 2023 NFL season waits for no one.
No matter how things have gone for your fantasy football team, the game perpetually marches forward. So, even if you're reeling from a big injury or wondering what happened after a late collapse, you have to forget about what has happened and focus on what will happen next.
That's why coming here was such a smart move, since we're laying out early Week 3 rankings at every spot and highlighting one key performer at each position.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CHI)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (at WAS)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at TB)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. DEN)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. IND)
6. Justin Herbert, LAC (at MIN)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. HOU)
8. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. CAR)
9. Justin Fields, CHI (at KC)
10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. LAC)
You might notice a Joe Burrow-sized hole in these rankings, but that's due to the calf injury he's struggled to shake. Given his rocky start and the fact this calf problem first surfaced in training camp, it might behoove the Bengals to give him whatever rest he needs. In other words, this ranking assumes he'll miss the upcoming week, even though Cincinnati has given him more of a questionable designation.
You might also notice Lamar Jackson land higher than this if he can build off of the momentum he created last week. After a relatively quiet opener, he popped in Week 2 for 237 passing yards with two scores while rushing for another 54 yards on 12 carries.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NYG)
2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at CLE)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (at ARI)
4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at DET)
5. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PIT)
6. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. CAR)
7. Miles Sanders, CAR (at SEA)
8. Travis Etienne Jr. JAX (vs. HOU)
9. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. ATL)
10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at TB)
The elite tier at this position wasn't loaded to begin with, and with Austin Ekeler out indefinitely and Nick Chubb lost for the season, it seems as thin as ever.
Still, there is no questioning of Christian McCaffrey and his top-shelf credentials. He has already handled 48 touches and turned them into 304 scrimmage yards and two scores.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. LAC)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. DEN)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. ATL)
4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at ARI)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at WAS)
6. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. DEN)
7. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. HOU)
8. Keenan Allen, LAC (at MIN)
9. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. LAR)
10. A.J. Brown, PHI (at TB)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has flirted with stardom each of the past two seasons, and this could be the campaign in which he fully ascends into the elite tier. Through two games, he has collected 12-of-16 targets for 173 yards and a score.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CHI)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. LAC)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. IND)
4. Darren Waller, NYG (at SF)
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. NYG)
6. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. ATL)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at TB)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. HOU)
9. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at DET)
10. David Njoku, CLE (vs. TEN)
The tight end spot has almost entirely underwhelmed, which is why the strong start by rookie second-rounder Sam LaPorta has been so welcome. He hasn't set the stat sheet ablaze or anything, but he has caught five passes in each of his first two contests and nearly doubled his yardage from Week 1 (39) to Week 2 (63).
Defense/Special Teams
1. Dallas Cowboys (at ARI)
2. New England Patriots (at NYJ)
3. San Francisco 49ers (vs. NYG)
4. Buffalo Bills (at WAS)
5. New York Jets (vs. NE)
6. Baltimore Ravens (vs. IND)
7. Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN)
8. New Orleans Saints (at GB)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV)
10. Miami Dolphins (vs. DEN)
The Cowboys have steamrolled through the Empire State, using tilts against the Giants and Jets to amass the most fantasy points on the season, per FantasyPros. They were so absurdly dominant in the opener that they didn't score half as many points in Week 2 despite allowing just 10 points while tallying four takeaways and three sacks.
Kicker
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. IND)
2. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. PIT)
3. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CHI)
4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at DET)
5. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. ATL)
6. Jake Moody, SF (vs. NYG)
7. Jake Elliott, PHI (at TB)
8. Tyler Bass, BUF (at WAS)
9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at MIN)
10. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. LAR)
Jake Moody is making his rocky preseason a distant memory. The rookie third-rounder has made all six of his field goals, including a 57-yarder in Week 2, and all six of his extra points. He is in a four-way tie for the second-most fantasy points at the position.