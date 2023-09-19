Week 2 Monday Night Football Takeaways: Nick Chubb Injury Mars Browns Season and More

Even so, the Carolina Panthers made quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. Not only did the organization draft him with the top selection, it did so after surrendering significant assets to trade up for his services. When compared to the other top quarterback prospects in this year's class, Young hasn't looked the part of a budding franchise signal-caller.

Through two games, the Texans are 0-2. At the same time, Stroud is overcoming the deficiencies found among Houston's roster, including four starting offensive linemen not in the lineup Sunday against the Colts. Still, Stroud is fourth in the league with 626 passing yards. When kept clean, the Ohio State product ranks second in EPA per play, according to The Ringer's Austin Gayle. He's layering throws, with the look of a decisive quarterback.



Richardson, meanwhile, has been dinged in both of his contests. Otherwise, he looks like a legitimate playmaker, with his combination of athleticism and arm talent. The prospect often billed as being raw already ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in six quarters of play. He's been more efficient than expected as well.



Conversely, Young is trying to make plays but the Panthers offense is stagnant. Prior to Monday's final drive when the New Orleans Saints already held a late 10-point lead, Young managed all of 92 passing yards. His creativity doesn't translate as well as Richardson's because he's not the same caliber of athlete. His passing acumen hasn't been anywhere near Stroud's, and he's failed to elevate his play despite issues around him.