Week 2 Monday Night Football Takeaways: Nick Chubb Injury Mars Browns Season and More

Week 2 Monday Night Football Takeaways: Nick Chubb Injury Mars Browns Season and MoreSeptember 19, 2023
A Monday Night Football double-dip punctuated the NFL's Week 2 slate. Unfortunately, sloppy play and a major injury deflated what should have been two exciting divisional contests.
The New Orleans Saints did escape with a victory over the Carolina Panthers to place them in the NFC South's driver's seat. Derek Carr and Co. should receive a significant boost in the coming weeks to make the 2-0 squad even better.
Conversely, the Panthers don't have much to show for their effort, even with this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Bryce Young, leading the way.
For the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb being carted off the field after taking a hit to his left knee will completely change the team's approach to the rest of the season.
Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers lack an identity, particularly on offense. Although they proved to be far more competitive than they were in Week 1.
Let's delve into each of these topics and how they reshape the NFL's early-season landscape.
Alvin Kamara's Eventual Return Is the Boost Saints Need to Run Away with NFC South
The New Orleans are missing something on offense. Alvin Kamara's eventual return will completely change what's been seen through two weeks of play.
During Monday's 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Saints pieced together multiple long drives, including a 15- and 12- play series that ended in field goals. Against better opposition, the Saints must capitalize on those opportunities.
Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season, suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return to the Panthers contest.
With Williams hurt, Kendre Miller also nursing a sore hamstring and Kamara suspended for the first three games, the Saints turned to Taysom Hill. As a glorified single-wing option, Hill lead New Orleans with 75 rushing yards. The Saints' utility option may be a nice change of pace, but he can't shoulder the workload.
Coming out of the contest, Tony Jones Jr. is the only healthy option on New Orleans' active roster. The Saints also have Jordan Mims on the practice squad to call up for one week until Kamara is activated for the Saints' Week 4 contest against the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection doesn't just add a dynamic runner to help the offense, particularly in the red zone. Kamara is also a weapon in the pass game. Through two games, New Orleans' running backs have exactly two receptions.
The Saints need to be better on offense. Kamara will make them so.
Bryce Young Falling Short of Expectations for Carolina Panthers
Two games is far too early to make any kind of definitive statements regarding a first-year player still trying to find his footing.
Even so, the Carolina Panthers made quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. Not only did the organization draft him with the top selection, it did so after surrendering significant assets to trade up for his services. When compared to the other top quarterback prospects in this year's class, Young hasn't looked the part of a budding franchise signal-caller.
Fairly or unfairly, Young will be compared to the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis Colts' because no definitive option existed for this year's No. 1 pick and the other quarterbacks heard their names called with the second and fourth picks, respectively.
Through two games, the Texans are 0-2. At the same time, Stroud is overcoming the deficiencies found among Houston's roster, including four starting offensive linemen not in the lineup Sunday against the Colts. Still, Stroud is fourth in the league with 626 passing yards. When kept clean, the Ohio State product ranks second in EPA per play, according to The Ringer's Austin Gayle. He's layering throws, with the look of a decisive quarterback.
Richardson, meanwhile, has been dinged in both of his contests. Otherwise, he looks like a legitimate playmaker, with his combination of athleticism and arm talent. The prospect often billed as being raw already ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in six quarters of play. He's been more efficient than expected as well.
Conversely, Young is trying to make plays but the Panthers offense is stagnant. Prior to Monday's final drive when the New Orleans Saints already held a late 10-point lead, Young managed all of 92 passing yards. His creativity doesn't translate as well as Richardson's because he's not the same caliber of athlete. His passing acumen hasn't been anywhere near Stroud's, and he's failed to elevate his play despite issues around him.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Young's average of 4.2 yards per attempt through two games is the third-lowest mark in NFL history
Again, it's a long season with plenty of time to show out. So far though, Young has been a disappointment.
Can Cleveland Browns Challenge for Postseason Without RB Nick Chubb?
The entire complexion of the Cleveland Browns season instantly changed when running back Nick Chubb needed to be taken off the field by a cart after being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chubb is believed to have suffered a "season-ending knee injury" that includes "multiple torn ligaments."
With the game's best running back out of the lineup, the Browns' approach completely changes. Chubb is their closer. He's been the one constant over the last five seasons. If he's no longer an option, what will the Browns do?
Well, general manager Andrew Berry shouldn't stand pat. Yes, Jerome Ford is a talented runner. The rookie ran for 106 yards during Monday's 26-22 loss, including a 69-yard scamper. He's also benefited from a strong run-blocking front.
Two options are immediately available in an attempt to offset Chubb's loss.
The Browns can re-sign Kareem Hunt this week. The 28-year-old ball-carrier remains a free agent after spending the last four seasons in Cleveland. Hunt can hit the ground running due to his familiarity with the scheme, coaching staff and roster.
If Cleveland believes Hunt's skills have declined too much and don't want to pay the free agent, the Los Angeles Rams' recently placed Cam Akers on the trade block, per Rapoport.
Both options can immediately bolster a backfield that now features Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and Hassan Hall (on the practice squad).
To make matters worse, quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn't look anything like the franchise quarterback the Browns expected when they traded multiple first-round picks and then handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. His passes have been scattershot and he's been regularly flustered by pressure.
Without Chubb and a struggling Watson, the Browns offense simply isn't good enough to compete at a high level this season.
TJ Watt, Steelers Defense Will Struggle to Offset Offensive Woes
Instead of trying to explain how good the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt is, let's allow his brother and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt make the his case.
"T.J. Watt is the best defensive player on the planet," the elder sibling tweeted. "Stop trying to question it. Stop trying to justify anyone else. He is the best. Period."
In a world where offenses rule, the Steelers found a way to win Monday with defense.
Pittsburgh sacked Deshaun Watson six times, managed nine total quarterback hits, forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns. Watt led the way with two tackles for loss, a sack, a batted pass, four quarterback hits and a scoop-and-score.
Is this sustainable, though? The answer is no.
As good as Watt and the entire defensive unit can be, Pittsburgh isn't playing complementary football.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled significantly through two contests. After being nearly flawless during the preseason, the second-year signal-caller hasn't played with the same assertiveness to start the regular season. Granted, the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns feature two of the league's best defenses. But the Steelers have a certain standard to uphold and the offense isn't living up to its end of the bargain.
Aside from a 79-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver George Pickens, Pickett barely completed 50 percent of his passes for only 151 yards. The unit's run game managed a paltry 55 yards on 2.6 yards per carry.
If Pittsburgh wants to play with the league's best, it needs an offense capable of regularly moving the ball and not be a hindrance. Watt can only do so much.