    NFL Filing Grievance Alleging NFLPA Advised RBs to Exaggerate Injuries for Leverage

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: An NFL shield logo is painted on the field prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The NFL is filing a grievance against the NFL Players' Association regarding allegations that the NFLPA advised running backs to "consider feigning or exaggerating injuries" in an effort to accrue leverage in contract negotiations, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    The NFL is seeking an order that would force the NFLPA to "cease and desist from such improper conduct."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

