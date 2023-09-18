NFL Filing Grievance Alleging NFLPA Advised RBs to Exaggerate Injuries for Leverage

NFL Filing Grievance Alleging NFLPA Advised RBs to Exaggerate Injuries for LeverageSeptember 18, 2023
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
The NFL is filing a grievance against the NFL Players' Association regarding allegations that the NFLPA advised running backs to "consider feigning or exaggerating injuries" in an effort to accrue leverage in contract negotiations, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The NFL is seeking an order that would force the NFLPA to "cease and desist from such improper conduct."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
