Top Free-Agent, RB Trade Targets for Giants After Saquon Barkley Injures Ankle

D'Onta Foreman is no stranger to bouncing around the league and could soon be on the way to his next NFL stop after he was demoted to third-string status by the Chicago Bears this past weekend. Although the journeyman was signed just six months ago as part of a backfield overhaul, he's already been bumped way down the depth chart by both incumbent backup Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.

After taking over as the Carolina Panthers' lead back following the Christian McCaffrey trade at last year's deadline, the 27-year-old finished 2022 with 914 yards and five touchdowns on 203 carries. It was a solid follow-up to his resurgent 2021 campaign, when the Tennessee Titans signed Foreman to help replace an injured Derrick Henry and got 566 yards and three scores out of him on 133 totes.

Foreman has started his tenure in Chicago off on a sour note, however. He gained 16 yards on his first five carries for the club in a disappointing blowout loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. That letdown, coupled with Johnson gaining 20 yards and scoring on his five carries, likely led to the coaching staff paring down the backfield to just two contributors in Week 2.

Johnson's performances have also rendered Foreman—a healthy scratch on Sunday—expendable. The Bears should now be working to clear his $2 million contract off the books and open up a roster spot by moving him. The Giants would be a suitable trading partner, as Foreman's hard-nosed rushing style would make him an ideal, and cost-effective, complement to Barkley.