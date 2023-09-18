Top Free-Agent, RB Trade Targets for Giants After Saquon Barkley Injures Ankle

Top Free-Agent, RB Trade Targets for Giants After Saquon Barkley Injures AnkleSeptember 18, 2023
The New York Giants notched their first win of the 2023 season in stunning fashion on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Barkley will miss two to three weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ankle.
With Barkley sidelined for multiple weeks, it's become readily apparent that the G-Men need to find a suitable running back to pair with the fifth-year veteran. Barkley has struggled with a string of injuries—including multiple to his ankles—throughout his career. His 2019 season was marred by a high ankle sprain that cost him a month, and he rolled his ankle in 2021, missing more time after working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear that limited him to just two contests in 2020.
The Giants turned to backup Matt Breida for their last offensive play of Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old journeyman likely isn't the answer to Big Blue's running back depth problem. The coaching staff has entrusted just three carries to Breida across the first two games and has put him on the field for just 18 offensive snaps in that span. Compare that to Barkley, who logged 66 of the team's 68 offensive snaps on Sunday and has already accumulated 38 touches on the year.
Fortunately for New York, there are some better options available on both the open market and potentially via trade. Let's look at who the Giants could opt to bring in to help ease their top playmaker's workload and keep him fresh for the long season ahead.
Cam Akers
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the breakout running backs of the 2023 campaign on their hands in Kyren Williams. Although he opened the year as Cam Akers' backup, the second-year talent pushed ahead of his backfield partner on the depth chart quickly. Due to this development, the Rams appear open to moving Akers—who was a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers—for the right price.
Although he scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1, Akers struggled with efficiency against the Seattle Seahawks. He generated just 29 yards on 22 totes and wasn't a factor in the passing game at all. With Williams logging 95 percent of the offensive snaps this weekend—up from 65 percent in the opener—the Rams seem comfortable relying heavily on just one back in their offense.
According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t NBC Sports' Josh Alper), L.A.'s front office has started making calls gauging interest in Akers.
New York would be an ideal spot for Akers to rehabilitate his career. The 24-year-old still has plenty of upside, potential he was beginning to realize early in his career before suffering an Achilles injury. As a rookie, Akers ran 145 times for 625 yards and two scores and caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Akers was sidelined for almost his entire sophomore campaign in 2021 with the aforementioned ailment but returned in 2022 to appear in 15 games. While he finished with 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries and 13 catches for 117 yards, Akers struggled with consistency until the final three weeks of a lost season, exploding for 345 yards and three scores on 63 carries in that span.
That stretch showed that Akers can still be a valuable part of an offense at his best. While he likely wouldn't see that type of volume working with a healthy Barkley, the dynamic back would benefit from fresh legs and a chance to rip off big gains against tired defenses more often. Given how he's fallen out of favor in L.A., it likely wouldn't cost much to bring Akers in either.
D'Onta Foreman
D'Onta Foreman is no stranger to bouncing around the league and could soon be on the way to his next NFL stop after he was demoted to third-string status by the Chicago Bears this past weekend. Although the journeyman was signed just six months ago as part of a backfield overhaul, he's already been bumped way down the depth chart by both incumbent backup Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.
After taking over as the Carolina Panthers' lead back following the Christian McCaffrey trade at last year's deadline, the 27-year-old finished 2022 with 914 yards and five touchdowns on 203 carries. It was a solid follow-up to his resurgent 2021 campaign, when the Tennessee Titans signed Foreman to help replace an injured Derrick Henry and got 566 yards and three scores out of him on 133 totes.
Foreman has started his tenure in Chicago off on a sour note, however. He gained 16 yards on his first five carries for the club in a disappointing blowout loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. That letdown, coupled with Johnson gaining 20 yards and scoring on his five carries, likely led to the coaching staff paring down the backfield to just two contributors in Week 2.
Johnson's performances have also rendered Foreman—a healthy scratch on Sunday—expendable. The Bears should now be working to clear his $2 million contract off the books and open up a roster spot by moving him. The Giants would be a suitable trading partner, as Foreman's hard-nosed rushing style would make him an ideal, and cost-effective, complement to Barkley.
While Foreman won't be able to seamlessly replace the dynamic Barkley in case of an injury—he has just 25 receptions for 273 yards and two scores across six NFL seasons—he'll be able to spell the starter and wear down defenses in rushing situations. Given the minimal trade capital New York would need to give up and the benefits the franchise would get from making this move, it's one the Giants should be seriously exploring.
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette may no longer be the star running back he was earlier in his career, but the veteran should still has something left to offer in the NFL. With Barkley banged up, the Giants could do far worse than kick the tires on a running back who has put up nearly 4,500 yards and scored 34 touchdowns on the ground since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2017.
Fournette was once regarded as an elite talent at his position and started his career hot, racking up 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns during a promising rookie season. Injuries started taking their toll in Year 2—he missed half the campaign with a hamstring issue—but Fournette bounced back with a career-best 1,152 yards in 2019. He fell out of favor with the Jags following that performance but quickly landed on his feet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being recruited by Tom Brady. Fournette ended up being instrumental in the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl run, gaining an impressive 300 yards and scoring three times on 64 carries across four playoff contests.
While Fournette began to gradually slip and eventually lost his starting job to rookie Rachaad White last year, he could come back motivated and ready to shine during a third act with Big Blue. He would be able to both work with Barkley and potentially replace him in the case of an injury, as the 28-year-old is a capable runner and pass-catcher. Fournette had a career-high 73 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns last year, bringing him to a total of 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven scores for his career.
That type of skill set makes Fournette an ideal second-stringer with upside to seamlessly take over the starting job if required.
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Darrell Henderson Jr. went from starting 10 games for a team that won the Super Bowl to out of the league in rapid fashion. While declining play and injuries ultimately led to the four-year veteran's release from the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2022 season, a healthy Henderson could still be useful for a club desperate for running back talent like the Giants.
Henderson took over as the top back in Los Angeles as a sophomore in 2020. While his numbers don't jump off the page—he rushed 138 times for 624 yards and five scores and added 159 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions—he did enough to warrant a prominent role in their offense. Although he missed five games with injury the following season, Henderson still was able to pitch in with some career-best marks. He led the team with 688 yards and five touchdowns on 149 totes and reeled in 29 passes for 176 yards and three scores.
Bringing Henderson in could benefit the G-Men as he averaged at least four yards per carry each season between 2020 and 2022 and adds some value as a competent pass-catcher out of the backfield. He likely would have remained an asset for the Rams if head coach Sean McVay didn't give his backs such a short leash—Todd Gurley was also quickly phased out after he declined slightly, and it appears the same fate is in store for Cam Akers—and could bounce back in the Big Apple.
Given the dearth of serviceable veterans on the open market, Henderson is worth a look as a potential depth piece for New York.
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt has been patiently waiting to sign for the 2023 season, passing up as many as four different offers last month as he waits for a great situation for restarting his career. The circumstances surrounding Barkley's injury could lead to the Giants making this decision an easy one for Hunt by offering him a contract.
New York could entice Hunt with a rather extensive role even if Barkley is able to return to action quickly. The team would benefit heavily from proven depth behind the starting running back and could make great use of the versatile skill set that Hunt brings to the table. While his star faded toward the end of his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, the 28-year-old should still have something left in the tank as he gears up for his seventh NFL campaign.
Hunt has tallied up 4,025 yards and 31 touchdowns on 895 carries and recorded 211 catches for 1,806 yards and 17 scores across his career with one Pro Bowl appearance.
While he sometimes flashed the dynamic playmaking abilities that made him a star for the Chiefs during his four seasons in Cleveland, injuries and inconsistency ultimately led to his contract not being renewed after a disappointing 2022 season. Hunt met with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints this offseason, but they didn't come to an agreement with Hunt despite having the potential for real playing time due to suspensions, injuries, depth woes and other issues their backfields were facing.
With his options drying up and New York being one of the few clubs remaining that has a glaring need for a quality veteran for its backfield, Hunt would be wise to answer if the G-Men come calling. If he's healthy and locked in, Hunt could be a prime candidate for a resurgence in New York.