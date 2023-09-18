Saints vs. Panthers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jamaal Williams to Score First Touchdown (+600)

With Alvin Kamara suspended until Week 4, it's no surprise that Saints running back Jamaal Williams is favored to get the first points of the game on the board.

But it's not only the fact that Williams is the Saints' lead back by default that makes this such a good bet. He had 18 carries and two receptions against the Titans, and while he didn't find the end zone in that game, New Orleans is certainly giving him plenty of opportunities. (The Titans also have one of the league's better run defenses.)

The Panthers also gave up two touchdowns to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier in Week 1.

Rashid Shaheed over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed had a fantastic start to his season in Week 1, picking up 89 yards on five receptions as well as a touchdown.

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas might be seeing more targets, but Shaheed averaged 17.8 yards per reception, and his longest reception in Week 1 of 41 yards alone would be enough to get him over the yardage in this prop bet. Expect Derek Carr to look to Shaheed often enough to get this one done.

Bryce Young to Throw an Interception (-125)

We don't have a lot of data on rookie Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to help support prop bets involving him.

Even so, it was clear to see in his NFL debut against the Falcons that Young is still finding his footing in the league. He had two interceptions to one touchdown in Week 1 and was also sacked twice and pressured 14 times.

No one would bat an eye at betting on a rookie quarterback to throw a pick in his second week in the league generally, and since Young's inexperience was on display in Week 1, this prop is even more solid.

Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).