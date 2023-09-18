Brandon Staley: Chargers' 0-2 Start 'Has Nothing to Do With' Jaguars Playoff Loss

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a horrendous start in 2023.

After blowing a late lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Chargers once again failed to execute when it mattered most, as they fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It's a concerning trend for an organization that has had a number of head-scratching losses over the last few years, including a historic playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season when they blew a 27-0 lead.

But head coach Brandon Staley doesn't believe that loss is plaguing his current squad.

"I'm not worried about the Jacksonville loss—the Jacksonville loss hasn't carried onto the season whatsoever," Staley said during his postgame press conference. "If you've seen our training camp or you've seen the way we've played in the first two games, it hasn't had an impact on our team whatsoever. Our team is connected, our team has played its heart out in two games, and we've lost two tough games. It has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game and if you ask anyone in our locker room, it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game. And that's just the truth.

"It's a convenient storyline for you and for everybody else, but it's not the truth. We've lost two tough games, but the guys in that locker room, the men in that locker room, they are finishers, and they have what it takes, and we're excited to prove ourselves."

