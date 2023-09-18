X

    Fans Question Refs on Russell Wilson, Broncos' Failed 2-Point Attempt After Hail Mary

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 18, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs past Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos came within two points of forcing overtime against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

    But a last-second two-point conversion attempt was no good.

    A controversial no-call on the final play of the game caused the Broncos to lose 35-33 to the Commanders. Denver is now 0-2 on the season.

    It was a bitter loss for Broncos fans, who saw their team lead by as much as 18 points in the second quarter. Viewers also were frustrated by the referees' decision to let the final play of the game stand.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    BRONCOS CONVERT THE HAIL MARY 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/B5BtqefwwA">pic.twitter.com/B5BtqefwwA</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    There was no PI flag called on this game ending 2 point conversion 🤔<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/eA6uyN6iTx">pic.twitter.com/eA6uyN6iTx</a>

    Some viewers argued Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who appeared to make contact with the shoulder of Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, should have been flagged for pass interference on the play.

    Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR

    Officials missed the PI on the two-point conversion<br><br>Brutal.

    Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman

    The Broncos 100% deserved to lose but if that's not PI I'm honestly not sure what is...

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    How is that not interference???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Looking for PI on that 2pt conversion like <a href="https://t.co/VjIZAURNpj">pic.twitter.com/VjIZAURNpj</a>

    James Merilatt @jamesmerilatt

    How is that not PI? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a>

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    I cannot believe there wasn't a flag on Benjamin St. Juste on the 2-point try.<br><br>Got away with a PI. The Commanders will take it. Winner, winner chicken dinner.

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    That was real PI on the final play...how the hell do they not call that

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    (I think Benjamin St-Juste got away with a PI on the two-point attempt. 😬)

    Mark Ingram II @markingramII

    I thought so too, but I don't have sympathy for blown PI calls. Debate ya 2018 NFC championship game 🥹🥲 <a href="https://t.co/wmOBvCbyh0">https://t.co/wmOBvCbyh0</a>

    Erik Tuttle @tuttler14

    Absolute disgrace that PI wasn't called on the 2 pt conversion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a>

    The failed two-point conversion ended a shot at redemption for Wilson, who connected on 18 of 32 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception and was sacked seven times.

    Wilson and the Broncos will continue fighting for their first win of the season when they take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

