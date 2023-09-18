Fans Question Refs on Russell Wilson, Broncos' Failed 2-Point Attempt After Hail Mary

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos came within two points of forcing overtime against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

But a last-second two-point conversion attempt was no good.

A controversial no-call on the final play of the game caused the Broncos to lose 35-33 to the Commanders. Denver is now 0-2 on the season.

It was a bitter loss for Broncos fans, who saw their team lead by as much as 18 points in the second quarter. Viewers also were frustrated by the referees' decision to let the final play of the game stand.

Some viewers argued Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who appeared to make contact with the shoulder of Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, should have been flagged for pass interference on the play.

The failed two-point conversion ended a shot at redemption for Wilson, who connected on 18 of 32 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception and was sacked seven times.