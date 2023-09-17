X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fans Rip Zach Wilson as Jets Lose to Dak Prescott, Cowboys with Aaron Rodgers Injured

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Aaron Rodgers notoriously gave the Dallas Cowboys fits during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

    Zach Wilson, well... not so much.

    The third-year quarterback struggled mightily in his first start of the 2023 season in relief of Rodgers, finishing 12-of-27 for 170 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as the New York Jets were blown out on Sunday against the Cowboys, 30-10.

    NFL @NFL

    Malik Hooker gets the INT and the Cowboys' defense continues to make play after play. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/BSJDpOMWPj">pic.twitter.com/BSJDpOMWPj</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Another one. <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/pN6j8Bupgv">pic.twitter.com/pN6j8Bupgv</a>

    NFL @NFL

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasCowboys</a> defense is just stacked with playmakers <a href="https://twitter.com/Jayronkearse8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jayronkearse8</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/aVXg0KC0ko">pic.twitter.com/aVXg0KC0ko</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Just another Micah Parsons highlight 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZvQF9FOPyP">pic.twitter.com/ZvQF9FOPyP</a>

    Wilson's offensive line didn't help his cause, as Micah Parsons and the Cowboys front seven harassed and hurried him the entire game. While Wilson was only sacked three times and escaped the pressure to rush for a team-leading 36 yards, he was never comfortable in this contest.

    And NFL fans and pundits alike on social media were quick to point out his struggles:

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Zach Wilson could make an optimistic sports fan bitter.

    Football Perspective @fbgchase

    Say what you will about Zach Wilson but he is not padding his stats in garbage time

    Fans Rip Zach Wilson as Jets Lose to Dak Prescott, Cowboys with Aaron Rodgers Injured
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

    Zach Wilson wants to be Josh Allen so badly he decided to throw 3 INTs this week.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    3 INTS for Zach Wilson.<br><br>The Jets have to do something at QB.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    The pupil (Zach Wilson) needs more lessons from the mentor (Aaron Rodgers). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FAcetime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FAcetime</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Zach Wilson with an open receiver 5 yards away: <a href="https://t.co/QBHjrrqhin">pic.twitter.com/QBHjrrqhin</a>

    Kyle @ImKyleMangum

    Garrett Wilson realizing Zach Wilson is QB1 the next 15 games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/gNu9JscUU8">pic.twitter.com/gNu9JscUU8</a>

    i₿ou @teamibou23

    Aaron Rodger watching Zach Wilson highlights against The Cowboys: <a href="https://t.co/caLcenjvvk">pic.twitter.com/caLcenjvvk</a>

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    It's time to move on from Zach Wilson. All three of these interceptions were horrible decisions. We can't have this.

    Matt O'Leary @MattOLearyNY

    Started as a nice day for Zach Wilson. Then got off the rails. <br><br>New England looms next week <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    Jets follow this up with one of the league's nastiest defenses in New England, and then it's the Chiefs. The show of support for Zach Wilson makes sense, but it's only going to go so far.

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    You have to maintain focus and steady decision-making for 4 quarters, even when you are way behind. <br><br>Zach Wilson: 3 INTs.

    He was hardly alone in his struggles.

    The run game didn't do Wilson any favors, only the rest of the Jets only accounted for 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Neither did a defense that gave up 382 yards and 30 points. The Cowboys completely controlled this game, holding the ball for 42 minutes and 15 seconds to just 17 minutes and 45 seconds of possession for the Jets.

    Wilson had two very nice moments in this game. The first came on a 68-yard strike to Garrett Wilson:

    NFL @NFL

    WILSON TO WILSON FOR 68 YARDS <a href="https://twitter.com/ZachWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachWilson</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarrettWilson_V</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/4tVpCFAKbT">pic.twitter.com/4tVpCFAKbT</a>

    The second was on the final drive of the second half, when he escaped the Cowboys rush several times and ran four times for 36 yards, setting the team up for a field goal that cut the halftime deficit to 18-10.

    NFL @NFL

    Zach Wilson getting it done on the ground too <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/TZGwmtUUV5">pic.twitter.com/TZGwmtUUV5</a>

    But it was all Dallas from there, as Wilson threw all three of his interceptions in the fourth quarter, trying to lead the Jets to a comeback.

    It wasn't to be. It was never even close to being. It was, in a word, ugly.

    It should be noted that the Cowboys are a very good team and, even with Rodgers, beating Dallas on the road would have been a tall task. The Jets had two very tough opponents to start the season, and coming out with a split isn't a bad start to the season.

    But Wilson's play inspired zero confidence on Sunday. The Jets have a lot of questions to answer after Sunday's embarrassing loss, but none are bigger than the uncertainty they currently have at quarterback.