Fans Rip Zach Wilson as Jets Lose to Dak Prescott, Cowboys with Aaron Rodgers Injured

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Aaron Rodgers notoriously gave the Dallas Cowboys fits during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Wilson, well... not so much.

The third-year quarterback struggled mightily in his first start of the 2023 season in relief of Rodgers, finishing 12-of-27 for 170 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as the New York Jets were blown out on Sunday against the Cowboys, 30-10.

Wilson's offensive line didn't help his cause, as Micah Parsons and the Cowboys front seven harassed and hurried him the entire game. While Wilson was only sacked three times and escaped the pressure to rush for a team-leading 36 yards, he was never comfortable in this contest.

And NFL fans and pundits alike on social media were quick to point out his struggles:

He was hardly alone in his struggles.

The run game didn't do Wilson any favors, only the rest of the Jets only accounted for 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Neither did a defense that gave up 382 yards and 30 points. The Cowboys completely controlled this game, holding the ball for 42 minutes and 15 seconds to just 17 minutes and 45 seconds of possession for the Jets.

Wilson had two very nice moments in this game. The first came on a 68-yard strike to Garrett Wilson:

The second was on the final drive of the second half, when he escaped the Cowboys rush several times and ran four times for 36 yards, setting the team up for a field goal that cut the halftime deficit to 18-10.

But it was all Dallas from there, as Wilson threw all three of his interceptions in the fourth quarter, trying to lead the Jets to a comeback.

It wasn't to be. It was never even close to being. It was, in a word, ugly.

It should be noted that the Cowboys are a very good team and, even with Rodgers, beating Dallas on the road would have been a tall task. The Jets had two very tough opponents to start the season, and coming out with a split isn't a bad start to the season.