Orioles Celebrated by Fans For Making MLB Playoffs for 1st Time Since 2016

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baby O's have come of age.

With a Texas Rangers loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles and their stable of young, elite talent clinched a place in the MLB postseason for the first time since 2016.

Gone are the days of Adam Jones and Chris Davis having been replaced by the likes of Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, all of whom have quickly turned the organization into American League contenders.

Just a few seasons ago Baltimore recorded a 110 loss season. Now, they are potentially in line to seal up the top seed in the American League before anyone would have though they were ready for it.

Adding to the joy was the Orioles' walk off win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Camden Yards, just wrapping up a picture perfect day for the organization off a Cedric Mullin sacrifice fly.

Orioles fans were ecstatic to see their team return to their rightful place among baseball's elite.

With the win over the Rays, the Orioles managed to extend their lead atop the AL East, where they hold a slim lead over Tampa Bay. They now have a two-game advantage over the Rays after they managed to split the four-game series at home.