    Orioles Celebrated by Fans For Making MLB Playoffs for 1st Time Since 2016

    Francisco RosaSeptember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 16: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Adam Frazier #12 after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Baby O's have come of age.

    With a Texas Rangers loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles and their stable of young, elite talent clinched a place in the MLB postseason for the first time since 2016.

    Gone are the days of Adam Jones and Chris Davis having been replaced by the likes of Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, all of whom have quickly turned the organization into American League contenders.

    Just a few seasons ago Baltimore recorded a 110 loss season. Now, they are potentially in line to seal up the top seed in the American League before anyone would have though they were ready for it.

    Adding to the joy was the Orioles' walk off win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Camden Yards, just wrapping up a picture perfect day for the organization off a Cedric Mullin sacrifice fly.

    Baltimore Orioles @Orioles

    You just can't escape him. <a href="https://t.co/li1zfiY15f">pic.twitter.com/li1zfiY15f</a>

    Orioles fans were ecstatic to see their team return to their rightful place among baseball's elite.

    MLB @MLB

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Orioles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Orioles</a> will be playing in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a> for the 1st time since 2016! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/QDN4NiX18e">pic.twitter.com/QDN4NiX18e</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    the Orioles are the 2nd team in MLB history to go from a 110+ loss season to a playoff berth in a 3-season span, joining the 2013-15 Astros<br><br>[the D-Backs will join this list, too, if they make the postseason!] <a href="https://t.co/xJKVVIp1Bd">https://t.co/xJKVVIp1Bd</a>

    𝙆𝙣𝘽 @kazknowsball

    The Baltimore Orioles have made the playoffs for this first time since 2016 <a href="https://t.co/tBEIcm64uk">pic.twitter.com/tBEIcm64uk</a>

    Carolina Disco Turkeys @discoturkeys

    Congrats from America's bird team to the Mid Atlantic's bird team!

    Dan Clark @DanClarkSports

    Baltimore Orioles...<br><br>• .500 record ✅<br>• playoff spot ✅<br>• AL East champs ❓<br>• AL champs ❓<br>• World Series champs ❓

    Mills @MillsTwitch

    PLAYOFF ORIOLES!!!<br><br>LET'S GOOOOOO

    Chris James @CJOffTheBench

    Orioles punching their playoff ticket. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Birdland?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Birdland</a> <a href="https://t.co/gfwlNjtK2I">pic.twitter.com/gfwlNjtK2I</a>

    Baltimore Birds @the_bmore_birds

    BALTIMORE RAVENS ARE 2-0 AND THE ORIOLES ARE HEADING TO THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2016 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ravens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orioles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orioles</a> <a href="https://t.co/UZ2cqlasW8">pic.twitter.com/UZ2cqlasW8</a>

    WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore @wbaltv11

    LET'S GO O'S! The Baltimore Orioles clinched a 2023 playoff berth Sunday with some help after the Texas Rangers fell to the Cleveland Guardians. <a href="https://t.co/jTGgc8VpQX">pic.twitter.com/jTGgc8VpQX</a>

    Bad Pancake @baseba11rodeo

    Very happy for the Baltimore Orioles

    Bob Greenburg @BobGreenburg

    The Baltimore Orioles lost 115,110 and 108 games in the last 6 seasons but today they clinch a playoff spot with 92 wins. Great management. Meanwhile in Pittsburgh…

    Sayde Addams @RealSlimSayde_

    It's a great day for the birds of Baltimore. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaltimoreRavens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaltimoreRavens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaltimoreOrioles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaltimoreOrioles</a> 💜🖤🧡🖤 <a href="https://t.co/rCDHT7nHrl">pic.twitter.com/rCDHT7nHrl</a>

    With the win over the Rays, the Orioles managed to extend their lead atop the AL East, where they hold a slim lead over Tampa Bay. They now have a two-game advantage over the Rays after they managed to split the four-game series at home.

    The challenge won't let up now, however, as Baltimore will travel to Houston for a three-game set against the Astros.