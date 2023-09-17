Colts' Anthony Richardson Evaluated for Concussion After Hit During 2nd TD vs. Texans

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday that quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans due to a concussion.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced him in the starting lineup.

Richardson, 21, has quickly established that he's capable of making plays with his legs, rushing three times for 35 yards and two scores on Sunday before leaving the game.

According to the broadcast, Richardson suffered the head injury on his way to scoring the second touchdown.

He also rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a score in Week 1's 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars but took some big hits and injured his knee in the fourth quarter, causing him to miss the final minute of the game.

He took enough shots that opposing quarterback Trevor Lawrence warned him to protect himself going forward.

"Great game, you made some unbelievable plays... but try and protect yourself," Lawerence told reporters after the game when asked what he discussed with Richardson following the contest.

"The hits add up in this league, and they're a little different than in college," he added.

Richardson has shown flashes of being an excellent NFL quarterback already in his career. He's now 30-of-47 for 279 yards, a touchdown and an interception as a passer. He's shown serious playmaking ability as a runner.

But as the old cliche goes, the best ability is availability, and Richardson hasn't been able to finish either of his starts due to injury. It's a bad trend so early in his rookie season.