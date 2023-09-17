Video: Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Cowboys Wowed by Oz the Mentalist's Magic Tricks

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity

Add the Dallas Cowboys to the list of teams impressed by Oz the Mentalist.

The illusionist, who also featured on HBO's Hard Knocks with the New York Jets this summer, had players like star linebacker Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott shook by his act:

Oz the Mentalist, aka Oz Pearlman, has become a regular fixture for NFL teams, as he told GQ's Matthew Roberson earlier in September:

"I've been doing stuff with ESPN for a couple seasons now. I did stuff last year with the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady was there. Big shout out to Adam Schefter, who's my guy at ESPN. We all work together and go to the training camps. I put on a unique show: mind reading, team-building stuff for all the guys and all the coaches. We put some of it on Sunday Countdown and before Monday Night Football, and it just went like wildfire."