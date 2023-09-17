NFL Rumors: Rams Have $75M of Dead Money Against 2023 Salary Cap to Set Up 2024

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly carrying plenty of dead money in 2023 but are set up well for the 2024 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC West team has the largest salary cap punishment in the league this year because it is carrying $75 million in dead money. However, it has just $700,000 currently counting against the 2024 salary cap, so the roster could look much different next year.

The bottom line is the future looks bright for the Rams.

While they won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, things fell apart in 2022 with a 5-12 record. That seemed to set the stage for a rebuild, although Los Angeles started off in impressive fashion with a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Things might go a bit differently against the stout San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, but there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.

As Schefter noted, the Rams' roster has an average player age of under 26 years old even with 35-year-old Matthew Stafford under center. They also have their own first-round pick for the first time since 2016, which is one of 11 selections they own for the 2024 NFL draft.

With the draft picks, the youth movement and the salary cap situation, the front office will have plenty of opportunities to improve for 2024.

For now, though, a healthy Stafford will look to lead the Rams to a surprising 2023 campaign.