Report: FSU's Robert Scott Jr. Among 3 Starters out Injured vs. Boston College

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr., center Maurice Smith and safety Akeem Dent are set to miss Saturday's game against Boston College due to injuries.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Scott and Smith are both set to miss their second straight game, leaving the Seminoles without two of their starting offensive linemen. Dent was injured in last week's win over Southern Miss.

Bless Harris is set to start in place of Scott, while Smith will be replaced by Darius Washington.

Florida State is listed as a 25.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, so it's unlikely the three absences will do much to ruin the Seminoles' hot start to the season. Mike Norvell's team opened with a 45-24 victory over LSU and followed that up by walloping Southern Miss 66-13.

The back-to-back impressive wins have Florida State sitting as the No. 3 team in the country and seemingly primed to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Maintaining health will be paramount to that effort. Playing without Scott and Smith is unlikely to have much of an impact against the likes of Boston College, but the Seminoles head to Clemson next Saturday.