Report: Van Wells Doubtful for Deion Sanders, Colorado with Injury vs. Colorado State

Report: Van Wells Doubtful for Deion Sanders, Colorado with Injury vs. Colorado StateSeptember 16, 2023
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Colorado is reportedly set to play Saturday's game against Colorado State without starting center Van Wells.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Wells has been limited in practice after suffering a leg injury last week against Colorado. True freshman Hank Zilinskas will start in Wells' place.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.