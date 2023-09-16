X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Report: Van Wells Doubtful for Deion Sanders, Colorado with Injury vs. Colorado State

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 09: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the home opener game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Colorado is reportedly set to play Saturday's game against Colorado State without starting center Van Wells.

    Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Wells has been limited in practice after suffering a leg injury last week against Colorado. True freshman Hank Zilinskas will start in Wells' place.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.