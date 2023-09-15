Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have Done 'a Lot More Talking' Ahead of Camp

"My sense is that the Blazers have done a lot more talking with teams in the last say, 10-14 days than they did probably in at least a month-plus prior. A big part of that is the league is back to work now after Labor Day and training camp is starting to approach, and that's the next real deadline in this process. But I think Portland, what they've been trying to do is see how they can put together multi-team deals that would get them the assets that they would want. Draft picks, young players, there might be a team that their best asset is a veteran player that doesn't interest the Blazers, but there's a third team who might want to take on that veteran and then send, whether it's a young player or picks in part to Portland. So I think they've been in communication with a lot of teams, trying to find a structure of a deal that can get them a Damian Lillard trade. We'll see now how much traction they can get between now and the start of camp."