Chandler Jones: I Wish Raiders' Mark Davis Would Reveal 'Why I Really Can't Play'

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Chandler Jones called out owner Mark Davis on Friday amid his absence from the team.

Jones took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "I wish Mark Davis told the ppl why I really can't play."

The Raiders made Jones inactive for last weekend's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos after Jones wrote and deleted several posts on Instagram that were critical of the Raiders organization, per Mark Anderson of the Associated Press.

Jones posted negatively about head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after claiming that he was locked out of the team facility and had to work out at a local gym, while also threatening to expose information about McDaniels.

Last week Wednesday, Jones posted that the Raiders sent a member of the Las Vegas crisis response team to his home, writing: "Raiders sent her to my place, said ... 'You need to come with us. You're in danger.'"

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels didn't say much about Jones' situation leading up to the game last week, calling it a "private matter."

With Jones inactive, rookie No. 7 overall draft pick Tyree Wilson saw more action than expected across from Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, recording one tackle last week.

Jones, 33, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in free agency last year after spending the previous six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 154 career regular-season games with the New England Patriots, Cards and Raiders, Jones has registered 112 sacks, placing him 26th on the all-time NFL official list and 37th on the unofficial list.

Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, and he finished second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 when he led the NFL with a career-high 19 sacks.

The one-time Super Bowl champion started all 15 games he appeared in for the Raiders last season, finishing with 4.5 sacks, which was a career low for a season in which he played more than five games.

Jones' most memorable play last season came against his former team in the Patriots in Week 14.

New England was trying a complex lateral play when time expired in regulation with the score tied at 24-24, and Jones picked one of the lateral attempts out of the air and returned it 48 yards for the game-winning touchdown.