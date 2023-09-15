Tua Tagovailoa Jokes About Driving by Dolphins Teammate Armstead After Car Broke Down

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa divulged Thursday that he drove past left tackle Terron Armstead and his broken-down vehicle on the way to practice Wednesday.

Tua told reporters that at first he didn't know for sure that his cornerstone offensive lineman was in peril, and by the time he realized what he had seen, it was too late to turn around:

"I think I'm a bad teammate because I passed him and I didn't come back. I wasn't going to pull off to the shoulder and just reverse, you know what I mean? Like, 'Yo, Terron! I'm coming to get you.' But yeah, I saw him, but it was one of those things where I saw him, but I wasn't sure if it was him.

"I didn't know what he drove too, so it was one of those things where I was just like, 'Hey, [Dolphins director of team security] Drew [Brooks], I think that was Terron on the side.' He was like, 'Yeah, that was him.' I was like, 'Well, I'm here already. I can't go back.'"

While the discussion about Armstead's roadside misfortune was lighthearted, the franchise left tackle's importance to Miami's success is no laughing matter.

Armstead, 32, signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason after earning three Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Despite missing four games last season, Armstead was named a Pro Bowler for a Dolphins team that reached the playoffs as a wild card.

Armstead suffered a leg injury last month, which kept him out of the Dolphins' 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but he returned to practice Wednesday despite the automotive mishap.

Kendall Lamm started in place of Armstead against L.A., and he acquitted himself well, as Tua was not sacked.