Travis Kelce Felt Like an 'Assh--e' for Missing Chiefs' Week 1 Loss with Knee Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce found himself in an unfamiliar position during the Kansas City Cheifs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the sideline.

The superstar tight end missed the game due to injury after hyperextending his knee in practice a few days prior to the opener. It was the first time he sat out due to injury since his rookie season in 2013.

And he revealed how bad he felt about it during the most recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason.

"I did feel like an assh--e for not being able to be out there Week 1. I mean, I know you gotta be very fortunate to play this game," Kelce said. "I take a lot of this to heart, being able to be out there every single week. You know, kind of, you were talking about that toughness rating on Madden. I love to put that on my shoulders, on my resume that I make myself available every single week. The last practice going into the first game, I got a little lazy on some of my movement... and couldn't play in the first game."

The Chiefs' offense struggled mightily without Kelce—a seven-time All-Pro and Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. Mahomes finished with just 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the first season-opening loss of his career.

Kansas City had to rely on a mostly unproven receiving corps with Kelce off the field, and it cost them dearly. Kadarius Toney had several crucial drops throughout the night, including one that led to a Lions' pick-six.

Kelce, 33, has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the past decade, racking up seven consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons for the Chiefs. And with the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason, his presence is more important than ever.

Luckily for Kansas City, it seems like Kelce is progressing well from his injury and was able to participate in a portion of practice on Wednesday, though his status has yet to be determined for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.