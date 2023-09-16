NFL Players On Pace to Set Notable Career Records

5 of 7

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not only is Justin Tucker already the most accurate kicker in NFL history, volume is on his side.

Younghoe Koo (89.1 percent), Daniel Carlson (88.3), Harrison Butker (88.3) and Matt Gay (87.3) are active specialists, as well. Each of them, though, has attempted no more than 188 field goals in their respective careers, while Tucker has surpassed 400 kicks.

Any mishaps won't hurt Tucker's all-time 90.5 field-goal percentage as badly. Also, he rarely misses anyway.

Tucker recorded the worst mark (86.0) of his career in 2022, which may suggest a decline. But that concern is much lower when you consider five of his six misses happened beyond 50 yards. He still converted a remarkable 28-of-29 attempts inside 50 yards.