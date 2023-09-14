Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Savvy early-season investments on the waiver wire can continue paying off throughout the 2023 NFL campaign.



So, regardless of how things went for your team in Week 1, you should be considering potential pickups. That's triply true for those who play in deep leagues, where the waiver wire is almost always tricky to navigate.



Consider this your handy navigation guide, then, as we're spotlighting a deep-league target—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the three marquee positions.

