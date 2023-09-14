Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchSeptember 14, 2023
Week 1 of he 2023 NFL season was a grind in the fantasy football world.
Team point totals were largely held in check, and they held down fantasy production, too. Just four performers topped the 25-point mark in standard scoring leagues, per FantasyPros, and one was a defense (Dallas Cowboys) and another was a quarterback started only in the deepest of leagues (Mac Jones).
That speaks to the unpredictable nature of fantasy sports and the challenge that goes int weekly lineup decisions. We're here to (hopefully) make things a bit less challenging with Week 2 start and sit recommendations at the three marquee positions.
Start: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (at Houston Texans)
As a dual-treat quarterback, Richardson has two different ways to help your fantasy team. He put both on display during his career-opener, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown while also running for 40 yards and another score.
He could be a two-tiered asset once again in Week 2, developing as a passer and using his speed to rack up yards against a Texans defense that allowed the most rushing yards in the league last season.
Sit: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
Stafford started the 2023 season with a bang, throwing for 334 yards and leading the Rams past the Seattle Seahawks despite being without Cooper Kupp, who landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That could bode well for Stafford's chances to succeed this season, with or without Kupp (but hopefully with him sooner than later).
Still, that doesn't change Stafford's dismal outlook this week against San Francisco's stingy defense. The 49ers, who made life miserable for popular breakout pick Kenny Pickett last week (five sacks, two interceptions), are a puzzle Stafford has yet to solve. He tussled with this NFC West rival twice last season, totaling just 441 yards, a single score and an interception in those contests.
Start: Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints)
With rookie signal-caller Bryce Young under center, the Panthers tried to make his life easier this offseason by adding the veteran Sanders in free agency. Carolina quickly tried to squeeze what it could out of that investment, giving Sanders 18 of the team's 32 carries and sending more passes his way (six) than anyone but tight end Hayden Hurst.
If Sanders is going to continue seeing volume like this, he's an easy start decision. He could also get a lot of fantasy mileage out of this volume against a Saints defense that tied for the seventh-most yards per carry allowed in Week 1.
Sit: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders (at Denver Broncos)
When weighing start-or-sit debates, you're often eyeing two specific areas: usage (especially his early in the season) and matchup. Neither looks encouraging for Gibson in Week 2.
The Commanders clearly rank Brian Robinson well above Gibson, as they gave the former 19 carries (including the goal-line work) and found just three for the later. Gibson also managed just a single target on Sam Howell's 31 pass attempts. Now, Gibson has to deal with a Denver defense that just held the Las Vegas Raiders to a meager 61 yards on 29 carries. No thank you.
Start: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens (at Cincinnati Bengals)
I mean, we all watched Week 1, didn't we? Flowers looked tremendous in his NFL debut, as the rookie first-rounder hauled in 9-of-10 targets for 78 yards. To put those numbers in context, quarterback Lamar Jackson only went 17-of-22 for 169 yards in the contest, meaning Flowers accounted for essentially half of Baltimore's receiving output.
If the Ravens get Mark Andrews back from the quad injury that kept him out of the opener, that could lower their reliance on Flowers, but they're clearly looking to tap into his playmaking potential. He even handled a pair of carries in Week 1. His upside is enormous.
Sit: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Green Bay Packers)
Week 1 was an unmitigated disaster for London. He not only failed to tally a reception, he basically didn't even have a chance to do so, as he was targeted all of one time. Atlanta clearly isn't going to ask Desmond Ridder to do too much. He only threw 18 passes in that contest, and half of them went to running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
London will have better weeks ahead—it's not like they can get any worse—but don't wager this will be one of them. No when he'll have to contend with both usage concerns and a talented Green Bay secondary led by All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.