Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Week 1 of he 2023 NFL season was a grind in the fantasy football world.



Team point totals were largely held in check, and they held down fantasy production, too. Just four performers topped the 25-point mark in standard scoring leagues, per FantasyPros, and one was a defense (Dallas Cowboys) and another was a quarterback started only in the deepest of leagues (Mac Jones).



That speaks to the unpredictable nature of fantasy sports and the challenge that goes int weekly lineup decisions. We're here to (hopefully) make things a bit less challenging with Week 2 start and sit recommendations at the three marquee positions.

