Michael Jordan's Signed 'Nike Air Ship' Shoes from 5th NBA Game Sell for $624K

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The Nike Air Ship sneakers Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan wore in his fifth career NBA game sold at over a half-million dollars at auction on Wednesday night.

Per Goldin Auctions, $520,000 was the winning bid for the game-worn, autographed shoes, although the final price was bumped up to $624,000 due to the buyer's premium, which is a 22 percent fee to cover auction costs.

While Jordan is the face of Nike's iconic Air Jordan brand, he wore Nike Air Ships during his NBA rookie season in 1984 before Air Jordan was officially established.

As explained by Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin, photo matching definitively identifies the shoes that were auctioned Wednesday as being worn by MJ in his fifth career game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 1, 1984, although it is possible he wore them as early as his first or second career game as well:

Former Nuggets ball boy Tj Lewis was the first to sell the shoes at a previous auction for $1.47 million, and as part of the latest auction for Goldin, he told the story of how he acquired them.

Lewis said he asked Jordan during the shoot-around if he could have his sneakers after the game, but Jordan initially declined, saying they were "too expensive."

When Jordan saw Lewis after the game, he had a change of heart, gifted Lewis the shoes and signed them. On one of the shoes, Jordan signed only his name, and on the other, he signed "My Very Best To Tj Michael Jordan."

Jordan finished the 16-point loss to Denver with 17 points, five assists and five rebounds, so while it wasn't necessarily a memorable game, the shoes are the earliest known example of sneakers His Airness wore in an NBA game.

As a rookie, Jordan went on to average 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game en route to being named an All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year.