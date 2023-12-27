Kamari Lassiter NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Georgia CB

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 180

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Very quick feet in pedal and out of breaks. Has little wasted movements and shows a burst when driving on the ball.

— Quick play and route recognition. He shows quick reaction to what he sees and drives on the ball and ball-carrier.

— Has the vision and intelligence to play in zone coverage. Has good leverage and spacing in his zone.

— Fearless tackler who does a good job of securing wrap tackles. Shows the physicality necessary to tackle bigger backs.

NEGATIVES

— Can gamble at times and plays with eyes in the backfield.

— Undersized player who lacks ideal weight and strength. He can get bullied on the edge at times.

— Can get too handsy in coverage.

— Can get nervous downfield when he isn't able to get his head around to locate the ball.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Jan. 23, 2003

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— 29 career starts

OVERALL

Kamari Lassiter is a versatile cornerback who thrives off his quick feet and physicality. The 4-star recruit didn't take long before he started playing in the Georgia secondary. He does a great job of playing his position, whether he's playing from man or zone coverage as well as when he comes up to support the run.

When in coverage, Lassiter has a smooth backpedal and quick feet to transition. He possesses good route recognition and understanding of concepts. When in zone coverage, he does a great job of splitting threats with good leverage and spacing. He shows good reaction to the ball in the air but plays with his eyes in the backfield, too often looking for the big play.

When working downfield, he has the speed to carry receivers deep. Most times, he does a good job of locating and playing the ball, but he panics at times and becomes too handsy. Ultimately, he shows very good timing when breaking up passes and has the ball skills to capitalize when he gets his hands on the ball.

As a run defender, Lassiter does a great job of playing his position. He makes quick reads and comes up to support the run. He mostly uses his athleticism to beat blockers but can fall into trouble when matched up against bigger blockers. Though he has good length, he lacks the strength needed to control or hold his ground with blocks and can get bullied at times.

When it comes to tackling, he does a very good job of closing ground and securing ball-carriers with wrap tackles. There are also times where he will throw his body around and deliver physical hits. Though he may lack strength at times, he has the physicality needed for the next level.

Ultimately, Lassiter is one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft. A well-rounded player, he will definitely be selected in the earlier rounds. He has the versatility to play in multiple schemes and does a very good job of defending the run. He will have to continue to work on play strength, along with his play against the pass downfield, but Lassiter will have the chance to play early in his career.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 42

POSITION RANK: CB4

PRO COMPARISON: Byron Murphy