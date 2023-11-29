Olumuyiwa Fashanu NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Penn State OT

G Fiume/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 319

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Prototypical height, weight and length with a muscular, well-rounded and high-cut build.

— Has a special natural feel for the fundamentals and nuances of pass protection.

— Precise footwork, body positioning and hands as a pass-protector to get to landmarks square and on time, with a potent inside strike to disrupt the rusher's timing.

— Smoothly transitions into his anchor with very good play strength to quickly absorb force, engulf rushers and solidify the pocket.

— Plenty of range and balance with the movement skills and length to widen the corner, remain under control at the top of the QB's drop and protect against late inside counters.

— Good processing skills, spatial awareness and timing to pick up/pass off games and stunts effectively.

— Has good snap and quickness out of his stance in the run game to get to spots and initial fits on time in the zone-run game.

NEGATIVES

— Upright playing style that can lead him to being high and caught on his heels against speed to power moves.

— Robotic and raw as a run-blocker in his footwork, aiming points and adjusting landmarks when the picture changes post-snap.

— Struggles to consistently sustain his balance and finish blocks in the run game due to getting a narrow base through contact and overextended as the rep progresses.

— Good-not-great physicality and aggressiveness as a finisher.

2023 STATISTICS

— Nine starts (so far)

— Team captain

NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle recruit out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., per 247Sports

— Fashanu's 2022 season was cut short after eight starts due to an undisclosed injury

— 18 career starts at left tackle (through nine games of 2023)

— Born December 9, 2002

OVERALL

Olu Fashanu is a team captain and two-year starter inside Penn State's balanced (54-46 run-pass split), zone-based scheme with 18 career starts at left tackle. Fashanu has a prototypical tackle build with very good arm length and athletic ability.

Fashanu is dialed in as a pass-protector with a keen understanding of snap timing, body positioning and strike timing. He also has the movement skills and length to thrive on an island.

He is quick out of his stance, square in his sets and has a potent inside hand to disrupt the timing of rushers before widening them out and elongating their path to the quarterback around the edge. He smoothly transitions into his anchor and absorbs force to secure the pocket against power moves.

Fashanu's even weight distribution, flat-back posture and quick feet allow him to keep his head out of blocks to redirect and cut off inside counters while also maintaining body control at the top of the quarterback's drop to secure the pocket late in the rep. He executes basic line games and stunts effectively with proper spacing, depth and timing. His upright playing style can lead to him getting caught on his heels against effective speed to power moves, though.

Fashanu is quick out of his stance as a run-blocker. He gets to spots and into initial fits on the front and backside of zone runs with the length and play strength to press, pin and seal off defenders when overtaking on combos and on angle-drive blocks. While Fashanu can get to landmarks on time and win quickly, he struggles in the second and third phase of run blocks due to his base narrowing early, his pads rising and getting overextended as the rep progresses. This leads to mediocre sustain and finishing skills, falling off blocks and being on the ground too often.

Fashanu flashes the ability and mindset to sustain, steer and finish blocks, but it isn't consistent, particularly on longer-developing runs against slippery defenders.

Overall, Fashanu has high-end physical tools with rarely seen polish as a pass-protector that is counterbalanced with being more underdeveloped as a finisher in the run game. His ability to thrive on an island in pass protection right away with the tools, runway and flashes necessary to make improvements as a run-blocker indicates a franchise-caliber blind-side protector who can at least be average in the run game.

GRADE: 9.0 (Top 10 Player — Round 1)

OVERALL RANK: 5

POSITION RANK: 1

PRO COMPARISON: D'Brickashaw Ferguson