X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets' Garrett Wilson: Aaron Rodgers Apologized to Me After Suffering Achilles Injury

    Erin WalshSeptember 13, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets warms up before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury impacted the entire New York Jets offense, but perhaps none more than Garrett Wilson.

    The second-year wide receiver was primed for a breakout season with Rodgers under center, and the four-time MVP quarterback apologized to Wilson after tearing his Achilles on the team's first drive of a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

    "At halftime I just went in to check on him in the training room and just make sure I gave him a hug and told him I love him," Wilson said on 98.7 FM ESPN New York. "It really hurt my heart. He told me 'sorry, kid' and said he loved me back and that was it. Just truly heartbroken."

    98.7FM ESPN New York @ESPNNY98_7FM

    ICYMI on <a href="https://twitter.com/BartAndHahn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BartAndHahn</a>:<a href="https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarrettWilson_V</a> discusses how he's feeling after last night and his interaction with Aaron Rodgers in the locker room at halftime.<br><br>"It really hurt my heart. He told me 'sorry kid'". <a href="https://t.co/dK0r24S7Ax">pic.twitter.com/dK0r24S7Ax</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Jets' Garrett Wilson: Aaron Rodgers Apologized to Me After Suffering Achilles Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon