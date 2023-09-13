Jets' Garrett Wilson: Aaron Rodgers Apologized to Me After Suffering Achilles Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury impacted the entire New York Jets offense, but perhaps none more than Garrett Wilson.

The second-year wide receiver was primed for a breakout season with Rodgers under center, and the four-time MVP quarterback apologized to Wilson after tearing his Achilles on the team's first drive of a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

"At halftime I just went in to check on him in the training room and just make sure I gave him a hug and told him I love him," Wilson said on 98.7 FM ESPN New York. "It really hurt my heart. He told me 'sorry, kid' and said he loved me back and that was it. Just truly heartbroken."

