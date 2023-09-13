Over/Under Predictions for Every NHL Team's Regular Season

32 of 32

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Last Season: 95 points

Speaking of teams whose vibes are way off, there's the Winnipeg Jets.

The talk all summer long has centered around whether they'll be able to keep UFAs-to-be Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele beyond this season. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff wants both players to stay focused on the season ahead as they kick off the year without new extensions, which makes it difficult to forecast how they'll finish.

Both guys would be major trade candidates at the deadline if the Jets aren't in a position to compete for the playoffs. But if they are in the hunt and hang onto them or sign them to extensions during the season, the chances of them meeting or beating 91.5 points rises dramatically, because both players are difference-makers.

The Jets are already heading into the season without Blake Wheeler after they bought him out, and they traded Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and more. The Jets have a load of other talent with Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti, but the well is still not deep even after the Dubois trade.

Given how things ended last season with head coach Rick Bowness lambasting his team for losing to Vegas in the first round of the playoffs, it feels like a season of walking on eggshells awaits, which is never a good thing.

Prediction: Under

*Odds, lines and betting splits refresh periodically and are subject to change. 21+ (19+ CA-ONT) (18+ NH/WY). AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, CA-ONT only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

Gambling problem? Crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).