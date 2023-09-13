How NFL Teams Have Fared Historically After Season-Altering Injuries to Star QBs

0 of 8

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The devastating update that the New York Jets wanted to avoid is official: Aaron Rodgers will miss the 2023 season.

New York, which acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, opened the campaign with Super Bowl dreams. However, the future Hall of Famer exited the Jets' opener and will not be available for the rest of the season because of a torn Achilles.

In short: this situation stinks for New York.

During the last 20 years, several organizations have endured a similar worst-case scenario: an injury to a star quarterback in the preseason or early stages of the regular season.

Sometimes, the teams have overcome the major absence to make the playoffs. Others, though, have folded badly.

There is no projectable trend here; the objective of this historical dive is simply to share the facts of what happened in the past. But the Jets—now led by Zach Wilson—are officially a part of this inglorious list.

Each quarterback mentioned made no more than six appearances before his respective injury.