Bengals Rumors: Joe Burrow's Contract Details, Bonuses Revealed for Record $275M Deal

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't wasting much time lavishing Joe Burrow with a massive chunk of his $275 million contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Burrow is set to earn more than $100 million in bonuses by March and will have $146.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Burrow's $55 million average annual salary is the highest in NFL history, surpassing Justin Herbert. His $219 million in total guarantees is surpassed only by the $230 million of Deshaun Watson, a contract that has proven to be an anomaly in negotiations.

The top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Burrow has already established himself as arguably the best quarterback in franchise history. He led the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances for the first time, narrowly missing out on back-to-back Super Bowl trips last season.

While the Bengals aren't having buyer's remorse, the first game for Burrow after signing his massive new deal was nothing short of a disaster. The LSU product threw for just 82 yards on 14-of-31 passing as the Bengals suffered a 24-3 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Burrow had missed nearly all of training camp with a calf injury, which contributed to the offensive rust.

"That happens in Week 1. Those things happen when the quarterback doesn't perform in training camp," Burrow said. "That was obviously something I would have liked to have done, but no excuses. It's, obviously, not very good today. We've got to do better."

There's certainly no reason for panic, but that was by far Burrow's worst performance of his career and arguably the single worst performance for a quarterback in all of Week 1.

Cincinnati's notoriously frugal ownership likely wasn't exactly pleased with its investment Sunday. Odds are Burrow and Co. will bounce back quickly.