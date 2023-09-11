Giants' Graham Gano Underwent X-Rays on Calf Injury After 2 Missed FGs vs. Cowboys

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A horrible start to the season for the New York Giants may have gotten worse on Monday, as head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that kicker Graham Gano had X-rays on his calf.

He added that the team isn't seeking alternative options at the position at this time.

Gano was one of many Giants who had a tough night on Sunday in a 40-0 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

He had a 46-yard attempt blocked in the first quarter by Juanyeh Thomas and returned for a touchdown by Noah Igbinoghene, a play that opened the scoring for Dallas and set the tone for the rest of the evening.

He then missed a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Gano, 36, has been one of the most consistent Giants since joining the team in 2020, hitting on 89-of-99 field goals and 70-of-74 extra points across parts of four seasons. That earned him a three-year, $16.5 million extension on Friday, with $11.3 million fully guaranteed.

Last week, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey praised Gano's ability to stay prepared while speaking with reporters:

"Graham is a pro. Graham is, obviously, talented. He does a great job of managing himself outside of the building and in the offseason. He knows what it takes for him to get ready. If he's feeling a certain way, he might take a day off. If he feels really good, he might do a little extra. So, he does a really good job of managing his body and taking care of himself. Putting the right things in his body, modality, all of that stuff that they do in there and in the weight room and in the training room, the prehab, all of that stuff. He does a really good job of taking care of himself."

But the 2017 Pro Bowler—who previously had stints with the Washington Commanders (2009-11) and Carolina Panthers (2012-18)—told reporters after the game he was cleated on the blocked field goal, though added he would be fine.

Daboll added that no further updates would be provided on Gano until Wednesday.