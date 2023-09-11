Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB's Contract Guarantees, Bonuses for $275M Deal Revealed

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player on a yearly basis in NFL history last week when he signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Patrick Mahomes holds the NFL record for the most overall money signed in a deal as part of his 10-year, $503 million pact with the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow's average annual salary of $55 million is tops in league history.

And now more details have been released on that contract.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, his massive deal includes a fully guaranteed roster bonus of $40 million in 2023, a fully guaranteed $4.5 million training camp bonus this year and a 2023 base salary of $1 million.

In 2024, he's fully guaranteed a $55 million option bonus and a $10.7 million base salary.

In both the 2025 and 2026 seasons, he'll have a base salary of $25.2 million and an option bonus of $10 million. Both will be fully guaranteed in 2025, while they'll only be guaranteed for injury at signing in 2026.

In 2027 he'll have a base salary of $27.2 million and an option bonus of $10 million, both guaranteed for injury at signing.

In 2028 he'll have a base salary of $35.5 million and an option bonus of $5 million, while in 2029 he'll have a base salary of $48 million and a March roster bonus of $2.5 million.

He'll also have the following incentives between the 2005-09 seasons: $1.2 million for winning the Super Bowl and $500,000 for winning the AFC Championship Game.

The deal is pretty front-loaded in guaranteed money, though barring a catastrophic injury or a shocking fall from grace, the 26-year-old Burrow will see every penny.

In parts of four seasons, he's thrown for 11,856 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, completing 67.8 percent of his passes while taking 126 sacks. He's 24-18-1 as a starter and has led Cincy to consecutive playoff berths, a Super Bowl and a second trip to the AFC Championship Game.

It came as very little surprise, in other words, that he reset the quarterback market once again in an offseason that saw players like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert each sign massive deals.