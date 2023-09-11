Eagles' James Bradberry Placed in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Vikings Game

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may be without a key defensive back for Thursday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, as confirmed by head coach Nick Sirianni.

Bradberry had four total tackles and a pass deflection in the Eagles' 25-20 Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. He played 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and was named second-team All-Pro in his first year with the Eagles in 2022. He is the team's No. 2 cornerback behind Darius Slay and Josh Jobe would likely step into the role if Bradberry were to miss the game.

The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday is not helping matters for getting the 30-year-old back into the lineup as he would need to fully clear the protocol to be eligible to play and then would need to be brought up to speed in regards to the game plan at a rapid pace.

It may make more sense to give him time to fully recover so he is ready to go for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was also injured in the Week 1 matchup and is expected to miss multiple weeks.