X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Fan Gave Back Ball From Bryce Young's 1st NFL TD Pass

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 10: Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 10th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Hayden Hurst had a rush of blood to the head on Sunday, throwing the ball in the stands after catching a second-quarter touchdown pass from Bryce Young, the first scoring throw of the rookie quarterback's career.

    Carolina Panthers @Panthers

    Here to witness Bryce's first NFL TD 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/tzeI1KvUC0">pic.twitter.com/tzeI1KvUC0</a>

    Carolina Panthers @Panthers

    Bryce &amp; Hayden are gonna be fun to watch 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/7OkV4ojkpn">pic.twitter.com/7OkV4ojkpn</a>

    But Hurst said everything ended well, as a fan returned the ball to the Panthers and Young received his memento:

    Hayden Hurst @haydenrhurst

    Yes, I blacked out and threw Bryce's first touchdown in the seats... <br><br>But they threw it back and the ball is in safe hands… everyone can relax and dial it back about 30% 😂

    Young had his ups-and-downs in his first career start, finishing 20-of-38 for 146 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks taken. But he appeared to establish a nice rapport with Hurst, however, targeting him seven times to the tune of five completions for 41 yards and a score.

    Even if the tight end almost lost Young a pretty important memento. All's well that ends well.

    Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Fan Gave Back Ball From Bryce Young's 1st NFL TD Pass
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon