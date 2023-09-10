Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Fan Gave Back Ball From Bryce Young's 1st NFL TD Pass

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hayden Hurst had a rush of blood to the head on Sunday, throwing the ball in the stands after catching a second-quarter touchdown pass from Bryce Young, the first scoring throw of the rookie quarterback's career.

But Hurst said everything ended well, as a fan returned the ball to the Panthers and Young received his memento:

Young had his ups-and-downs in his first career start, finishing 20-of-38 for 146 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks taken. But he appeared to establish a nice rapport with Hurst, however, targeting him seven times to the tune of five completions for 41 yards and a score.

Even if the tight end almost lost Young a pretty important memento. All's well that ends well.