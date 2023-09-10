Joe Burrow Says 'Nobody is Panicking' After Bengals' Blowout Week 1 Loss to Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't start the 2023 season on a strong note, losing 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in what could only be described as an impotent effort on the offensive side of the ball.

But Joe Burrow isn't sweating it.

"Nobody is panicking," he told reporters after the contest.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.