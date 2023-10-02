Colts' Jonathan Taylor Will Be Activated off PUP After Ankle Injury amid Trade Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor is (almost) back.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that the star running will be activated off the physically unable to perform list and will practice on Wednesday.

"He's excited to get back with his teammates," Steichen added.

The Colts now have a three-week window to allow Taylor to practice without being activated, though he's now eligible to return as soon as Week 5.

Taylor, 24, missed the first four games of the season on the PUP list with an ankle injury. That came after a tumultuous summer that included a trade request as he sought a long-term contract extension the Colts didn't seem willing to give him.

Ultimately the sides seemingly have made peace and Taylor is returning, though the uncertainty over the running back's future still lurks under the surface.

When healthy, Taylor has been a menace throughout his career, rushing for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He was both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in 2021, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18).

Injuries have become something of a concern, however. Ankle issues cost him six games last year and required surgery in January, leading to a somewhat disappointing output overall (1,004 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns) compared to his prior production.