Cowboys vs. Giants Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

The Giants' receiving corps now has the No. 1 target that the unit has lacked for quite some time. He just so happens to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL as well.

After spending the past five seasons with the Raiders, Waller was traded to New York in March and will now play for his third team to open his eighth year in the league. The 30-year-old will upgrade a unit that already had some solid players and could potentially take it to the next level.

It shouldn't take long for Waller to develop a connection with Jones, especially because he'll be the best receiving option downfield. He recorded 2,341 receiving yards in 32 games from 2019-20, before being limited to 20 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.

Speaking of which, Waller is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game because of a hamstring injury. So his status will need to be monitored throughout the day, as fantasy managers will be required to pivot if he's ruled out.

As long as Waller plays, though, he should have a productive Giants debut. New York may have to pass the ball a good bit to keep up with Dallas' talented offense, and the matchup could produce plenty of points from both sides.

If Waller suits up, there's a good chance he'll score his first touchdown for his new team. With the high ceiling he possesses, he's a strong fit for the captain slot in DraftKings lineups for Sunday night, too.