Video: Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for His 1st Old Timers' Day

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

For the first time since retiring at the conclusion of the 2014 season, legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter appeared Saturday at Yankee Stadium for the annual Old-Timers' Day.

This year's Old-Timers' Day doubled as the 25-year anniversary celebration of the Yankees' 1998 World Series Championship team, which was their first of three titles in a row.

Fittingly, Jeter was joined by a fellow Baseball Hall of Famer in closer Mariano Rivera, plus starting pitcher Andy Pettitte and catcher Jorge Posada, known collectively as the Core Four:

Jeter, Rivera, Pettitte and Posada were all homegrown stars who were called up to the majors at around the same time and were key parts of multiple Yankees championships.

Jeter, Rivera and Pettitte were a part of five title teams in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009, while Posada won four of them in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009.

A beloved captain during his 20-year playing career in pinstripes, Jeter ended Old-Timers' Day with a heartfelt speech in which he fondly remember the 1998 team and thanked the fans:

Recognized as one of the most clutch players in MLB history and nicknamed Mr. November thanks to his postseason heroics, Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and one-time World Series MVP.

When Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, he was named on 396 of 397 ballots. His 99.74 percent mark is second all-time behind only his longtime teammate in Rivera, who was listed on 100 percent of ballots when he was inducted in 2019.

Shortly after his MLB playing career ended, Jeter became part of the Miami Marlins' ownership group in 2017.

He sold off his shares last year, opening the door for him to be more involved with the Yankees again, and Saturday marked his most significant appearance for the organization since his retirement.

The 2023 season has not gone according to plan for the Yanks, as they are a disappointing 70-71 and sit in last place in the American League East, but seeing Jeter and other key members of the 1998 championship team undoubtedly lifted the spirits of Bronx Bombers fans.