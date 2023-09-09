Leonard Williams: Giants Don't Have Players Who Need 'Lot of Attention to Feel Good'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets are squarely in the local and national spotlight after the arrival of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joins a Gang Green team that returns a star-studded top-five defense on a franchise which just got featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants are second in their own town in terms of the media spotlight, although it appears that the team doesn't mind.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan spoke to Giants players about this year's developments.

"That is how we like it," Giants captain and defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. "We don't have a bunch of guys that need a lot of attention to feel good about ourselves or anything like that. Not saying [the Jets] do or anything like that, but I don't think that is what this team is striving for -- to be in the [spotlight].

"At the end of the day, we just want to win."

Williams, a former Jet, didn't seem to be taking a shot at his former team. Rather, he appeared to describe the ethos of a squad that appears focused on progressing further after making the playoffs for the first time in six years last season.

But the hype could be real for both New York teams this year, and this might mark the first time both make the playoffs in the same season since 2006. If Rodgers has a strong season and the defense maintains its form, then the Jets look like clear playoff contenders.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a successful season that included the team's first playoff win since 2011, and they added a host of talent this year, including tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

We'll soon find out if New York football is legit. The Giants open the season Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets then take the stage one night later at home versus the Buffalo Bills. They'll later face each other on Oct. 29.