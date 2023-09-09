Broncos' Russell Wilson Jokes He Keeps Receipts for Doubters in His 'Back Pocket'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping to rebound from a disastrous start to his career with the Denver Broncos, and he'll get an opportunity to turn that page with new head coach Sean Payton in town.

Wilson's second act in Denver begins Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he was asked by Mike Klis of 9News if he keeps receipts on people who have expressed doubt or provided criticism.

The 34-year-old responded with a sly smile and said the following:

"I think you've got them in your back pocket sometimes. Listen, I'm used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt. I think when you're playing high stakes and you dream to be the best that you can be every possible day there's always going to be people who question whether you can do it or not. I think I've proven that throughout my career what I can do. And I've got to do it again. That's just the name of the game."

Wilson arrived in Denver last season after a 10-year stint in Seattle, where he made nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl. He arrived in Denver with a tremendous amount of hype, as a Broncos team that finished No. 3 on defense but 23rd in scoring had a star quarterback to build around.

However, his time with the Broncos got off to a disastrous start, as the team finished last in scoring. Wilson also finished 27th in passer rating and 28th in QBR.

Denver parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games, and now it has turned to Payton, who worked wonders in New Orleans alongside quarterback Drew Brees, routinely finishing top 10 in scoring during his 16-year tenure in town.

We'll see how this year turns out soon enough. Game 1 will be Sunday at home, with a 4:25 kickoff.