The Most Surprising NFL QB Seasons in the Past Decade

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Although the NFL world generally has a good handle on what to expect from quarterbacks in a given season, huge surprises can happen.

Take, for example, the 2022 campaign. Not only did Jared Goff put together a remarkable midseason rise, Geno Smith assembled a shockingly strong year after spending nearly a decade as a backup.

In short: Who saw that coming?

Those are the types of performances we're remembering from NFL signal-callers in the last decade.

Preference is given to a players who opened a majority of games, though short-term starters such as Teddy Bridgewater (2019) and Brock Purdy (2022) deserve a mention. The list is organized chronologically.