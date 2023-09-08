Joe Burrow to Start for Bengals vs. Browns After Calf Injury Rehab, Zac Taylor Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially set to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing the entire preseason with a calf injury.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the news Friday.

Burrow, who suffered a calf strain during practice on July 27, did not appear in any of Cincinnati's three preseason games, but he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and declared, "I'm ready to go," per ESPN's Ben Baby.

This week has been full of good news for Burrow, as he is not only healthy, but also became the highest-paid player in NFL history.

According to ESPN, Burrow and the Bengals came to terms on a five-year, $275 million contract extension with $219.01 million in guaranteed money Thursday.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led an undefeated championship-winning season at LSU before going first overall in the 2020 NFL draft, has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

With Burrow under center, the Bengals have reached the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back years, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Last season, he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time as he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 257 yards and five scores, earning him a fourth-place finish in the NFL MVP voting.

The Bengals have won two consecutive AFC North titles, and while they are favored to do it again in 2023, they will have plenty of competition.

The Baltimore Ravens are largely healthy, quarterback Lamar Jackson has a new contract and he has better weapons around him than ever with the additions of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers are expected significant growth out of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, as well as his potential top target in wide receiver George Pickens.

Deshaun Watson will get his first full season as the Browns' starting quarterback, plus they figure to maintain their elite running game with running back Nick Chubb leading the way.

As good as the Bengals have been in recent years, the Browns have been a thorn in their side, as Cleveland has won eight of the past 10 meetings.

Without Burrow, the Bengals likely would have been significant underdogs on the road against Cleveland as Jake Browning would have been in line to start.

Instead, the Bengals are favored to start their 2023 campaign with a win, although a talented Browns squad won't be easy, even with Burrow under center.