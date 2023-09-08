X

NHL

    Dustin Brown, Jamie Langenbrunner Headline 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class

    Erin WalshSeptember 8, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11, 2023: Dustin Brown holds up The Stanley Cup at an event where LA Kings retires Dustin Browns No. 23 at Crypto.com Arena Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Brown is the seventh Kings player to receive the honor of having his number (23) retired. Dustin Brown is the franchises all-time games-played leader and the first player in team history to lift the Stanley Cup. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Former Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown and former New Jersey Devils winger Jamie Langenbrunner are receiving the ultimate honor from USA Hockey.

    The former NHLers will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023 alongside Olympic gold medalist Katie King Crowley, executive Brian Burke and referee Brian Murphy, USA Hockey announced Friday.

    USA Hockey @usahockey

    Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USHHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USHHOF</a>! 🇺🇸<br><br>Congratulations to the class of 2023!

