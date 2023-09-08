Dustin Brown, Jamie Langenbrunner Headline 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown and former New Jersey Devils winger Jamie Langenbrunner are receiving the ultimate honor from USA Hockey.

The former NHLers will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023 alongside Olympic gold medalist Katie King Crowley, executive Brian Burke and referee Brian Murphy, USA Hockey announced Friday.

