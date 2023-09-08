Aidan Hutchinson: Lions 'Tired of Losing,' Will Build Momentum After Win over Chiefs

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson expressed his belief that Thursday's season-opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs could set the stage for something special in 2023.

During an appearance Thursday night on SportsCenter (beginning at the 2:00 mark), Hutchinson noted how badly the Lions want to win and discussed the possibility of Thursday's victory being a catalyst:

"We're tired of losing, man. We're tired of being on the poor side of things where you walk away from these games and it's a close one, but you lose. I think we're tired of it, man. I think we're coming this season. Even though KC was a little shorthanded on defense and offense, I don't care, dude. A win's a win and we're gonna carry this momentum and we're gonna keep going."

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs unveiled their championship banner Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but the team that took the field was far different from the one that beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last season.

Most notably, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce was out due to a knee injury and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't play as he continues to hold out as part of a contract dispute.

The Lions took advantage and pulled off a 21-20 upset, reinforcing their status as the favorites to win the NFC North.

By virtue of going 3-13-1 in 2021, the Lions had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and they used it to select Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Hutchinson registered 9.5 sacks and three interceptions as a rookie, and the Lions improved significantly to the tune of a 9-8 record.

Detroit won eight of its final 10 games last season after losing six of its first seven, making a better start in 2023 paramount.

The Lions got their campaign off to an ideal start with a road win over the defending Super Bowl champions, perhaps setting the stage for Detroit's first playoff berth since 2016 and first division title since 1993.