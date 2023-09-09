Buying or Selling Last-Minute Buzz Ahead of 2023 NFL Week 1 Sunday Kickoff

1 of 6

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Baltimore Ravens switch from Greg Roman to Todd Monken was the most talked-about storyline after Lamar Jackson signed his contract extension with Baltimore.

Jackson won the MVP in 2019 in Roman's heavy-run system and they've gone 45-16 in regular season games that he has started since 2018. However, they have only won one playoff game in that time span and that was back in 2020.

Monken's arrival is about raising the ceiling of what they can do. He's expected to bring more open approach after the Ravens were among the top teams in the league in 22 (two running backs, two tight ends) 21 (two running backs, one tight end) and 12 (one running back, two tight ends) personnel last season, per The 33rd Team.

Monken is expected to open things up, pass the ball more and utilize more three-wide receiver sets with Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. However, at least one NFL executive isn't buying it.

"The new passing offense should be great until the third week of the season when the offense miraculously looks the same as it did before," an anonymous executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Referring to Monken's approach as a "new passing offense" is a bit dismissive. The former Georgia offensive coordinator is bringing a different mindset which includes a more open and fast-paced approach.

Even if the Ravens don't transform into a pass-first team, it's not going to look anything like Roman's version of the offense and Jackson's athletic ability is still going to be showcased.

Verdict: Sell